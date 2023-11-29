Home

Industry news

Opinion

In depth
Newsletters

Surveys

Events

Webinars

Microsites

Jobs

Publications

Videos

About

Takealot extends PS5 Cyber Monday deal after huge demand

By Staff Writer
29 Nov 2023
Takealot shoppers snapped up the PlayStation 5 coupons in record time.

E-commerce giant Takealot extended its Sony PlayStation 5 Cyber Monday special, after its original allotment of coupons were snapped up in less than a minute.

On Monday morning, the company advertised a 9am deal on the Sony PlayStation 5 as part of its Takealot Blue Dot Cyber Monday sale, with coupons being made available for a limited time to the first 50 customers.

The company says while its site and app remained live throughout, the coupon redemption limit was reached in under 60 seconds and some shoppers might have seen redemption limit messages.

The coupons allowed online shoppers to buy the gaming console – which normally sells on Takealot for R12 699 – for R7 999.

The huge demand prompted the e-commerce platform to run the deal again in the afternoon.

However, some shoppers who missed out on the deal took to X: “They updated my cart with the PS5 and then removed the applied discount after showing an error with the checkout. I am so disappointed,” said one comment.

Responding to ITWeb’s questions, Takealot says the PlayStation 5 coupon offer was “highly-limited”.

“Based on the high demand, Takealot released an additional 100 coupons for R2 000 off the highly-sought-after console. The coupons were released at 2pm on social media and units were limited to one per shopper.” 

Meanwhile, First National Bank (FNB) and Game experienced website crashes during Black Friday weekend, but were quick to resolve the issues and offer apologies to customers.

FNB suffered issues during its R185 deals on its app. In an apology issued on social media platforms, the bank said: “Midnight intermittent issues experienced on R185 deals on the FNB app were not cool and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience. We are back up and there are still some Black Friday deals available to shop.”

Massmart-owned Game, which also experienced a crash during Black Friday, issued an online apology: “We are aware of the issues faced with the website, and we do extend our apologies. Not to worry, our team has resolved the matter so you can now successfully shop.”

Subscribe to Daily eNews
Error!
See also
Legal View Aug 1, 2023

CompCom says Takealot uses anti-competitive practices

Online window into Black Friday 2023 spend trends

Massmart appoints new head of e-commerce

IT in Banking Oct 4, 2023

FNB CEO Jacques Celliers replaced, takes fintech role

FNB facilitates rollout of 400K smart IDs, passports

IT in Banking Aug 7, 2023

FNB to energise 100 branches with solar