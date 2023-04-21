VIDEO: Minister hypes up govt’s cloud ambitions

Communications and digital technologies minister, Mondli Gungubele, says government cloud adoption is no longer an “if” issue, but how soon the state can completely migrate to cloud.

Gungubele was speaking at the Cloud Technology Executive Breakfast 2023 hosted by ITWeb in Sandton yesterday, in partnership with Amazon Web Services.

Unlike the private sector, cloud adoption in the public sector remains low due to bureaucratic hurdles and continued concerns over data sovereignty, based on analysts’ assertions.

Further to this is wrestling with the planning of whether data is stored in the private cloud or private cloud infrastructure environment, it’s been noted.

Despite these challenges, Gungubele highlighted that government is aware of the benefits that can be derived from cloud adoption.

“As government, we recognise our responsibility to create an enabling regulatory environment, not only for cloud adoption across government but also to support investment in cloud and data centres across the country.

“We are deliberately emphasising enablement because our intention is not to create rules that create impediments to what we want to achieve, which is the socio-economic upliftment of our people through digital transformation, but that enable inclusive digital economic participation.”

Cloud value

The newly-appointed communications minister told the audience they recognise and appreciate the “enormous investments” made by hyperscalers in cloud technologies in SA.

This expansion of the digital ecosystem will help the Internet contribution to South Africa’s GDP growth, he said. “We are moving in the right direction, with the reality of the digital economy steadily increasing its GDP contribution, at an average growth of 15.6% and accounts for 45% of global GDP.

“The emergence of cloud technology has spurred our digital transformation journey and opened a plethora of opportunities in the digital economy.”

Communications and digital technologies minister, Mondli Gungubele.

He revealed government is looking for efficient ways to harness the capabilities offered by technologies to improve the lives of the public, be it education, medicine, access to information, e-government services and supporting SMEs.

Resultantly, he said government believes that cloud is one of the technologies that can create enablement for such initiatives.

“Cloud not only provides for the cost-effective way of acquiring computing capacity for government but also the most and cost-effective way of delivering services to citizens. This is because we will not have to worry about monumental investments in IT infrastructure but cloud gives government the opportunity to provide services to citizens anywhere and anytime.

“It gives adaptability to changes and emergency situations. Cloud technology further gives us the opportunity to scale up or down our IT requirements in accordance with our needs at particular times.”

Regulation on the horizon

Gungubele briefly touched on SA’s regulatory framework for cloud adoption, saying his department is working with the Department of Public Service and Administration.

This, according to him, is to ensure there is a “cloud policy compliance regime that guides cloud adoption in government, while also ensuring that cloud service providers meet best practice for the reliability and sustainability of cloud services.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Gungubele has made reference to the country’s cloud policy framework.

At the South Africa Investment Conference held last week, he indicated government is in the process of finalising the National Data and Cloud Policy.

On other regulatory matters, the minister yesterday highlighted the following areas:

The need for fast, reliable and secure digital infrastructure that ensures Internet connectivity to all citizens, acknowledging that any dreams about digital transformation cannot be achieved without universal connectivity.

that ensures Internet connectivity to all citizens, acknowledging that any dreams about digital transformation cannot be achieved without universal connectivity. Digital skills development across government and society, to support digital literacy and ensure that cloud adoption benefits all, particularly in the form of innovation and development of tradable digital goods and services. “We believe that the universal adoption of cloud across government will require partnerships with sector to create a skills regime that supports effective cloud adoption and innovation. We are applying our minds in improving the resources that are allocated to human capital development in this regard.”

across government and society, to support digital literacy and ensure that cloud adoption benefits all, particularly in the form of innovation and development of tradable digital goods and services. “We believe that the universal adoption of cloud across government will require partnerships with sector to create a skills regime that supports effective cloud adoption and innovation. We are applying our minds in improving the resources that are allocated to human capital development in this regard.” Collaboration with the sector . To identify mechanisms to support SMMEs not only to adopt cloud services, but also acquire the necessary skills to use cloud services to innovate further. “We, therefore, appeal to the industry to begin to examine its production and distribution value chains, and identify opportunities for SMMEs in those value chains.”

. To identify mechanisms to support SMMEs not only to adopt cloud services, but also acquire the necessary skills to use cloud services to innovate further. “We, therefore, appeal to the industry to begin to examine its production and distribution value chains, and identify opportunities for SMMEs in those value chains.” Data protection . “The POPIA already gives effect to privacy protection in terms of personal information. However, government deals with different kinds of information, some of which is public and can be easily shared while some is restricted and has to be stored with restricted access. We will be seeking to standardise security and privacy protection as part of data sovereignty considerations.”

. “The POPIA already gives effect to privacy protection in terms of personal information. However, government deals with different kinds of information, some of which is public and can be easily shared while some is restricted and has to be stored with restricted access. We will be seeking to standardise security and privacy protection as part of data sovereignty considerations.” Cyber security. “We recognise that no digital process or exercise can be 100% cyber secure but we would want to be satisfied that there’s cyber security by design and enablement of continuous monitoring of cyber threats and timely warnings to enable us to strengthen our data security practices.

“We recognise that no digital process or exercise can be 100% cyber secure but we would want to be satisfied that there’s cyber security by design and enablement of continuous monitoring of cyber threats and timely warnings to enable us to strengthen our data security practices. Cross-border data transfers. “We acknowledge that even though the digital economy and digital transformation is supported by free data flow, we also reserve the right to preserve certain data that is essential for the security of our Republic and other constellations that are of exceptional interests to our country.



“Our interest is not to curtail free-flow of information as we already intend to participate in many initiatives that require regional, continental and international data sharing and interoperability. Our approach to the latter is to prioritise national interests, pursue reciprocal relationships and ensure that data sharing and interoperability requirements support the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement and digital identity initiatives, among others.”