Comms minister to appoint ICASA evaluation panel

The DCDT seeks suitably-qualified professionals to serve on a panel to assess ICASA’s performance.

Communications minister Mondli Gungubele is looking for candidates to serve on a panel that will assess the performance of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA).

ICASA is an entity of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), under the leadership of Gungubele.

The authority regulates South Africa’s telecoms, postal and broadcast industry. Its council is defined as the highest decision-making body, consisting of eight members and a chairperson.

In the Government Gazette, the minister says the panel will monitor and evaluate the performance of the ICASA council, including the chairperson and other councillors.

“To promote good governance and accountability by ensuring councillors' performance enables the achievement of organisational goals and targets, there is a need to obtain a mixed set of competencies, experience and skills to improve performance and ensure the authority achieves its objectives.”

The minister is looking for applicants with a high degree of integrity, honesty,transparency, ethical leadership, professional competence, due care, confidentiality and accountability. Applicants must understand the public sector governance and legislative requirements.

Further, candidates must have a proven or successful track record of board/or council performance evaluation, according to the gazette.

The nominated applicants must also have proven skills, knowledge, qualifications and experience that would add value, and be suitable to serve on the evaluation panel by virtue of their qualifications and experience in any of the following disciplines.

They must have a bachelor’s degree; a post-graduate qualification will be an added advantage. Preferred qualifications include accounting and auditing; corporate governance, legal and corporate law; and civil society or academia.

“Nominated persons or applicants must have a minimum of 10 years of board/council performance evaluation and at least 10 years of experience in an executive or senior management role in the private and public sector, preferably the regulatory environment. Candidates must understand the mandate of ICASA.”

Preferred candidates will be subjected to security clearance and disclosure of business interests. Correspondence will be limited to short-listed candidates only.

Nominations must be directed for the attention of Thapelo Mokwanawithin the DCDT, or sent via e-mail to: nedappointmenticasa@dcdt.gov.za.

Enquiries may be directed to Ptsolo@dcdt.gov.za, or TMokwana@dcdt.gov.za.

The closing date for nominations is Friday, 8 September.