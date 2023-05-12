Corridor Africa Technologies takes action against telecoms infrastructure theft, vandalism following Tshwane power line collapse

Matone Ditlhake, CEO, Corridor Africa Technologies.

Corridor Africa Technologies, which positions itself as a leading provider of telecommunications services in Africa, has announced new measures to combat the theft and vandalism of telecoms infrastructure following the recent collapse of a power line in Tshwane due to vandalism.

The incident has highlighted the urgent need to address the issue of infrastructure theft and vandalism, which is delaying the country's digital transformation plan and costing billions of rands each year.

Telecoms infrastructure theft and vandalism is hindering the government's goal of universal, affordable access to the internet by 2030. Recent events, such as the collapse of a power line in Tshwane, the damage of 900 cell towers by floods in KwaZulu-Natal and the vandalism of over 100 towers during the recent unrest, have highlighted the urgency of the situation.

"We are deeply concerned about the impact of telecoms infrastructure theft and vandalism on the country's digital transformation plan," said Matone Ditlhake, CEO of Corridor Africa Technologies. "The Tshwane power line collapse was a wake-up call for all of us. We are taking urgent and proactive measures to protect our infrastructure and prevent further damage."

Corridor Africa Technologies has implemented a number of measures to combat telecoms infrastructure theft and vandalism, including increased security measures, collaboration with law enforcement agencies, public awareness campaigns and partnerships with local authorities.

"We believe that collaboration is key to combating telecoms infrastructure theft and vandalism," said Ditlhake. "We are committed to working with our partners in law enforcement, government and local communities to protect critical infrastructure and ensure that South Africa's digital transformation plan is not further delayed."

Corridor Africa Technologies' efforts to combat telecoms infrastructure theft and vandalism have been praised by government officials and industry leaders.

Corridor Africa Technologies is a leading provider of telecommunications services in Africa, with a focus on providing affordable and reliable connectivity to underserved communities. The company operates a wide range of wireless and fibre-optic networks, providing voice, data and internet services to businesses and consumers across the continent.