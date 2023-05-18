How resource management, managed IT resourcing solutions affect companies By Frik van der Westhuizen, CEO of EQPlus

As the name suggests, resource management entails making the best use of a company’s available resources to achieve organisational goals. Without this in place, businesses will struggle to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving marketplace that relies increasingly on digital innovation.

When it comes to IT resource management, putting in place skilled talent to manage this environment is a complex undertaking. Outsourcing this mission-critical function is becoming more commonplace thanks to the availability of an increasing number of third-party service providers that specialise in optimising IT resource management. Typically, these providers offer a range of services that include IT infrastructure management, application development and maintenance, cyber security and data management. The primary goal of these solutions is to provide business and technology leaders with access to the necessary IT resources that best enable the realisation of their goals as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible.

Reduced costs, optimising resources

One of the most significant benefits of managed IT resourcing solutions is cost savings. By outsourcing this function, organisations can reduce the expenses typically associated with maintaining an in-house technology team. But outsourcing also brings with it the means to repurpose existing technology teams to fulfil more strategic functions as opposed to being predominantly focused on ‘keeping the lights on’.

Managed IT resourcing solutions also brings with them a level of scalability previously unavailable to a business. As the company grows and its IT needs change, going the outsourced route means having the ability to adapt quickly to new demands. Whether it is expansion or downsizing, outsourcing can seamlessly adapt to current business demands.

Skills on demand

Of course, managed IT resourcing solutions gives decision-makers access to range of technology expertise they might not have available in-house. Service providers typically employ specialists in various IT fields, such as cyber security, cloud computing and software development. By outsourcing IT services to these providers, a company can access this expertise without the need to hire additional staff.

At a time when advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and even data science become critical for differentiation, plugging into these resources on demand can be a key business enabler. However, some companies might be concerned over the perceived loss of control over their technology resources. But if the proper SLAs are in place, especially when it comes to meeting regulatory requirements around data management, then that need not be a problem.

Managed IT resourcing solutions can provide organisations with a springboard for success. Benefiting from cost savings, scalability and accessing a range of IT expertise as needed can provide improvements across existing processes and systems. The opportunities for local businesses to embrace managing IT resourcing are there. They just need to have the organisational will to change and integrate with trusted service providers.