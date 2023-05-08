Tecno broadens smartphone range

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro will retail for R6 999 at retail partner stores.

The latest smartphone range from Tecno will be available to South African consumers this week, says the Chinese device manufacturer.

Tecno is a smartphone brand from China’s Transsion Holdings, which also counts Infinix and Itel among its phone brands. Transsion made its South African debut in 2020, announcing local availability of Tecno smartphones from major retail stores and online outlets.

The company told ITWeb that its Spark 10 series, comprising the Spark 10 Pro and Spark 10C, will first be available via its retail partner Vodacom later this week.

Further availability from other retailers will be confirmed at a later stage, it adds.

According to the company, its Spark 10 Pro will sell at a recommended retail price of R6 999, while the Spark 10C will cost R3 499.

Tecno’s Spark 10 5G will arrive later than the other two models, with its selling price to be confirmed upon availability in SA.

The company describes the Android-powered Spark 10 series as a new era for selfie phones in its segment of new devices.

Tailored for Gen Z, Tecno indicates its Spark 10 Pro features a 32MP selfie front camera with dual flash and a 50MP rear camera.

The Spark 10 Pro's MediaTek Helio G88 gaming processor creates a smooth user experience for daily use, it says, adding it features 16GB RAM (8GB+8GB extended) and 256GB ROM.

The smartphone’s 6.8-inch display screen is combined with the ultra-high-resolution display and DCI-P3 colour.

It notes the models in the Spark 10 series are supported by a 5 000mAh battery and 18W fast-charging capability.

“The entire Spark 10 series is equipped with dual flash on both the front and rear cameras. The built-in 10 Lux soft light provides just the right amount of flash that does not glare, and the intensity of the soft light is adjustable across three levels for different lighting conditions.

“The Spark 10 series offers an advanced 50MP AI camera supported by ASD mode and 3D LUT technology, bringing natural shots that are fully adapted to skin tones. Furthermore, with smart super night filters and the super night algorithm, as well as the dual flash, Spark 10 Pro improves the performance of night photography, making every frame and picture clearer.”

The Spark 10 Pro will be available in black or white, while the other models will be available in black, blue, white or green.

For more on the features available on the Spark 10 series, click here.