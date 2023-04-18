Home

FNB Connect CEO heads to MTN

By Staff Writer
18 Apr 2023
Bradwin Roper, MTN SA's new chief financial services officer.

MTN SA has appointed seasoned business process and financial services professional Bradwin Roper as its new chief financial services officer, effective 15 May.

In a statement, the mobile operator says Roper has a career spanning almost a decade at executive level in the fields of financial services and FMCG.

It says his appointment is a deliberate move by MTN as it pushes forward in its evolution from telco to techco.

“Our Ambition 2025 strategy is focused on harnessing the power of technology, particularly fintech platforms, to play a critical role in enabling informal economies access to money through mobile devices, while providing affordable and enhanced access to a stable, reliable and advanced network,” says MTN SA CEO Charles Molapisi.

“Bradwin’s appointment is the next step towards delivering on this ambition. Financial inclusion is still a serious issue in SA, and I believe Bradwin’s wealth of experience will help us create enhanced value and entry points for more people to enjoy the benefits and convenience of mobile financial and digital services as we ramp up growth in this area.”

According to the company, MTN’s Mobile Money (MoMo) financial services platform has, since launch in 2019, unlocked several innovations, including in-store payments, prepaid services, mobile wallets, micro-loans, micro-insurance and a MoMo POS merchant payment solution.

With 6.5 million registered users to date, it states, transactions on the platform continue to climb as customers respond to MoMo’s airtime and electricity, gaming, e-commerce and e-government services.

“At MTN SA, we are committed to bridging the digital divide and furthering financial inclusion by closing access gaps. For us, this means continuing our focus on scaling our mobile financial services platform business to create a marketplace that supports cashless and digital economies through affordable, inclusive, understandable and comprehensive mobile services, especially in the rural communities. Innovation will not stop as we work to design and deliver innovative tech platforms for all,” adds Molapisi.

Roper holds a BSc Chemical Engineering from the University of Cape Town and an MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science.

He most recently held the position of CEO of FNB Connect. Previously, Roper worked with Unilever, where he was a business process engineer for Africa, Middle East and Turkey.

“Financial inclusion is critical in building a more equitable society and I believe strongly in the important role of digital financial services in achieving this," says Roper. 

"I look forward to playing a part in MTN’s efforts to build the digital solutions needed to truly unlock financial and economic value for all South Africans and businesses of all sizes.”

