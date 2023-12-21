Honor donates ICT resources to drive digital skills, enterprise development

Honor Technologies Africa representatives hand over ICT devices to the Siyafunda Community Technology Centre.

To drive digital skills and enterprise development, Honor Technologies Africa donated ICT devices to Siyafunda Community Technology Centre (CTC) in Katlehong, to the value of R245 000.

The consignment, which included Honor’s 11.5-inch Pad X9, was handed over to Siyafunda CTC on Tuesday.

Commenting on the contribution, Honor’s Zhou Lefeng says: “We believe that access to technology and digital skills is not a luxury but a necessity, a fundamental right that should be available to everyone irrespective of their socioeconomic status.”

Lefeng further expressed confidence that the devices will empower Siyafunda’s students as they access online education, seek job opportunities, and improve their lives.

According to a statement, the donation aligns with the non-profit organisation’s aim to remove the cost factor associated with technology adoption, particularly in educational settings.

Honor says this mirrors the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies’ logic to invite tech companies to participate in its “Back To School 2024” programme by contributing resources into a resource pool.

“We are committed to being a catalyst for empowerment, innovation, and inclusive growth, providing cutting-edge telecommunications solutions to enhance communication infrastructure across the country,” says Lefeng, responding to the invitation.