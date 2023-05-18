Private Protocol offers Appgate, Illumio joint zero trust network access, zero trust segmentation solution to reduce risk across hybrid infrastructure Solution delivers end-to-end zero trust security to prevent and stop the spread of breaches.

Private Protocol, South Africa’s next-generation cyber security distributor, now offers an integrated zero trust network access (ZTNA) and zero trust segmentation (ZTS) solution. The solution from Appgate (OTC: APGT), the zero trust secure access company, and Illumio, the zero trust segmentation company, protects network connectivity, stops breaches from spreading across hybrid infrastructures and applications, and makes organisations more resilient to cyber attacks.

The solution integrates Appgate SDP, a leading ZTNA solution, with Illumio Core, a leading ZTS solution, allowing enterprises to create zero trust access policies that adapt in real-time to changes in the application environment. As workloads change within Illumio, Appgate SDP automatically detects adjustments to quickly and transparently update the correct level of user access without requiring user action. This prevents security teams from having to rewrite rules as IP addresses change, ultimately saving time and resources.

The Appgate and Illumio joint ZTNA and ZTS solution delivers key benefits including:

Automated policy updates that save time and allow organisations to scale . Using metadata from Illumio, Appgate SDP automatically adjusts user permissions to only allow access to the set of workloads authorised by its policies.

. Using metadata from Illumio, Appgate SDP automatically adjusts user permissions to only allow access to the set of workloads authorised by its policies. Granular controls that stop breaches from spreading . The solution maintains least privilege access between users and specific application workloads across any combination of hybrid infrastructure, from on-premises to data centres to the cloud.

. The solution maintains least privilege access between users and specific application workloads across any combination of hybrid infrastructure, from on-premises to data centres to the cloud. Comprehensive zero trust security to increase organisations’ resilience to cyber attacks. ZTNA contains breaches from accessing certain areas of the network, while ZTS prevents breaches from moving throughout the network – providing holistic zero trust controls and reducing risk.

“Appgate and Illumio integrations allows organisations to quickly bring to market a unique, best-of-breed joint solution that harnesses the collective power of our proven zero trust security platforms,” said Jim Anthony, SVP Sales Engineering, Appgate. “The fusion of north-south policy from Appgate SDP and east-west policy from Illumio Core builds a unified picture of identity-aware, contextual access policies to accelerate zero trust maturity and seamlessly secure hybrid enterprise architectures.”

In a hybrid world, organisations are more interconnected and vulnerable to attack – in fact, in the past two years, 76% of organisations have experienced a ransomware attack. Now, the industry is adopting an “assume breach” mindset, accepting that breaches are inevitable and building policies that proactively contain cyber attacks to minimise their impact (ie, zero trust). ZTNA and ZTS are two essential pillars in any zero trust strategy and are now available as a joint solution for the first time.

“Illumio protects more than two million workloads for the world’s leading organisations. Security teams are able to scale Illumio Core because it uses real-time data to update security policy automatically – and now, Appgate can leverage this data too,” said John Skinner, VP of Business Development at Illumio. “With Appgate and Illumio’s joint solution, organisations can implement zero trust controls that automatically adjust with the network and cover both the interior network and the perimeter. By bringing ZTS and ZTNA capabilities together, organisations can accelerate their zero trust projects and maximise cyber resilience.”

“By offering both Illumio and Appgate, Private Protocol can provide resellers and customers with a comprehensive zero trust strategy,” said Sean Glansbeek CEO of Private Protocol. “In addition, both solutions reduce ransomware risk and also offer security for IOT, further enhancing the investment in Appgate and Illumio.”