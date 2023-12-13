execMobile introduces Voye: Prepaid eSIM roaming for seamless global connectivity

Say goodbye to expensive roaming bills.

Leading the way in innovative mobile solutions, execMobile is thrilled to announce the launch of Voye, a cutting-edge prepaid eSIM roaming service designed to transform the way travellers experience connectivity worldwide.

Our plans support 130 countries!

Seamless eSIM global connectivity with Voye

Whether you are voyeur or a voyager, Voye breaks down barriers to international connectivity with prepaid eSIM roaming. As a frequent business traveller or an adventure seeker exploring the far corners of the globe, Voye ensures you stay connected from the moment you arrive.

Key features of Voye:

Global coverage : The all-in-one eSIM with exceptional coverage offers re-usable, single-instance installation. No need to ever re-install other eSIMs, allowing users to stay connected wherever their journey takes them.

: The all-in-one eSIM with exceptional coverage offers re-usable, single-instance installation. No need to ever re-install other eSIMs, allowing users to stay connected wherever their journey takes them. 100MB local data offered for free : Ensure your eSIM can be tested prior to travel in your home country.

: Ensure your eSIM can be tested prior to travel in your home country. Prepaid convenience : Global plans with local rates. Say goodbye to expensive roaming bills and hidden charges. With Voye's prepaid model, users have complete control over their expenses, ensuring cost predictability.

: Global plans with local rates. Say goodbye to expensive roaming bills and hidden charges. With Voye's prepaid model, users have complete control over their expenses, ensuring cost predictability. eSIM technology : Voye leverages the latest eSIM technology, eliminating the need for physical SIM cards or more eSIMs. Activate, manage and switch plans directly from your device, all through a user-friendly interface on the same eSIM!

: Voye leverages the latest eSIM technology, eliminating the need for physical SIM cards or more eSIMs. Activate, manage and switch plans directly from your device, all through a user-friendly interface on the same eSIM! Flexible plans : Travel in multiple countries with the same plan. Simply choose how much data you need and for how long. All major transit destinations covered by all plans (Emirates, Qatar, BA, etc).

: Travel in multiple countries with the same plan. Simply choose how much data you need and for how long. All major transit destinations covered by all plans (Emirates, Qatar, BA, etc). Best value : Our regional rate is cheaper than our competitors!

: Our regional rate is cheaper than our competitors! Instant activation: Enjoy the convenience of instant activation on arrival at your destination. No more waiting in lines or searching for local SIM cards.

Testimonial from early user:

"Voye changed the game for me during my recent trip. I had seamless connectivity in remote areas where I struggled with other providers. Definitely my go-to for future travels!" – Satisfied voyager

Availability:

Voye is available for immediate sign-up here – use coupon code EXECMOBILE5 for additional discount on our global plans. More information, including pricing details and plan options, are available via the website, or contact our customer team at sales@execmobile.co.za.

