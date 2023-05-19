The path to digital trust As digitisation becomes standard, organisations everywhere are battling to navigate an onslaught of new and ever-changing cyber risks. But while the landscape is unfamiliar, you still walk it with one foot in front of the other.

Last year, as global commerce got back on its feet, the Mobius Group conducted a survey with over 200 businesses worldwide.

On the table: digital trust trends and challenges, cyber security maturity, data breaches and threats, and what steps and new approaches were being taken to sustainably reduce risk.

Besides helping us better understand our clients’ challenges, the survey results affirmed what we already knew businesses should be doing: making cyber security a board-level concern and becoming far more proactive in their digital risk strategies.

A stark reality is that 72% bravely admitted they had been the victim of a cyber attack. On the positive side, these same organisations are now developing plans to address existing gaps and to bolster their digital security in the face of emerging threats.

While the survey is too detailed to explore further here (it’s available below), the same issue of detail brings us neatly to the point: what lies before us is not a quick fix, it’s a journey. And there’s comfort in that because it means there’s a route to follow that will guide you out of the woods.

Nice metaphor, but where to start? This is a critical question as it’s often what stops businesses from taking meaningful steps in the right direction.

“A lot of people in this space are overwhelmed by the amount of detail,” says Raymond du Plessis, Principal Consultant for Mobius. “CISOs today have so much to think about and most struggle to synthesise things down to a simple level that enables them to start addressing the problem.

“Organisations – and CISOs particularly – need to relook at everything they’re doing and how they’re tackling cyber security. Before, there was network security. Now there’s virtual network security. The concept’s the same but the execution is somewhat different, so even though you've got the foundations, you need to rethink your plans and approaches to make them work for this new digital landscape.”

As with every challenge, there’s also opportunity. In this case, to develop a new approach that includes embedding security into your ecosystem so it supports your organisation’s ability to move forward at pace.

This leads to another opportunity, and one with real value: to reach a deeper level of trust for your business, inside and out. And that’s ultimately where you want to be – in a place of sustainability where you’ve built and secured digital trust across your entire landscape.

As to the way forward, Du Plessis elaborates: “Mobius brings a level of clarity around what you need to be doing to set off on the right foot and keep going that way – all the controls you need to put in place. We partner with you to figure out a practical journey that will get you to the level of digital trust your company needs in order to thrive and survive.”

Read the Mobius Group 2022 Cyber Security Survey here.

Key contributors:

The Mobius Group

Patrick Ryan and Lynn Martin (info@mobiusgroup.com)

Mobius Consulting:

Sandhya Mohan-Pillai & Raymond du Plessis (info@mobiusconsulting.co.za)

Lovena Reddi (info@mobiusconsulting.mu)

Amanda Hechter (info@mobiusconsulting.co.uk)

Mobius Binary

Graeme Huddy (info@mobiusbinary.com)

Phinity Risk Solutions

Lee Bristow (infor@phinityrisk.com)

