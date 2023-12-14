Revolutionising digital connectivity: Quickwork Europe names Nihka Technology Group as Platinum Partner for English-speaking African countries

Nihka Technology Group takes centre stage in the collaboration.

Quickwork Europe, a global leader in cutting-edge workflow automation, has taken a strategic step towards enhancing connectivity in Africa. Quickwork's latest announcement designates South African business Nihka Technology Group as Platinum Partner for all English-speaking countries on the African continent. As a distinguished 100% Black female-owned and multi-ISO certified business, Nihka Technology Group takes centre stage in this collaboration, marking a significant stride towards diversity and empowerment in the tech industry.

Nihka Technology Group and Quickwork Europe join forces to make a powerful statement about diversity and empowerment in the tech industry. Yashmita Bhana, CEO of Nihka Technology Group, expresses her enthusiasm for the partnership, marking a significant milestone towards progress and inclusion.

"We are thrilled to sign on as the Platinum Partner for Quickwork Europe. This partnership goes beyond a business alliance; it underscores our unwavering commitment to amplifying underrepresented voices in the technology industry."

Quickwork offers a powerful integration platform that allows businesses to automate their workflows and streamline their operations. With Quickwork, businesses can easily connect their apps and automate their processes without writing a single line of code. The platform supports over 1 500+ apps and services, including popular ones like Salesforce, Shopify, HubSpot and more. Quickwork's mission is to help businesses increase their efficiency and productivity by automating their workflows.

Quickwork's decision to entrust Nihka Technology Group as the Platinum Partner reflects a deliberate effort to provide inclusive opportunities in technology distribution. Quickwork's market reach is set to expand through this partnership, which will also provide businesses with customised workflow automation solutions that are innovative and empowering.

By working together, Quickwork and Nihka Technology Group are paving the way for a more diverse and inclusive tech industry where women are recognised for their contributions and given equal opportunities to succeed.

This collaboration marks a pivotal leap forward, not only for Quickwork Europe and Nihka Technology Group, but also for the broader technology industry.

For media inquiries or additional information, please get in touch with Lwazi Nongauza (+27) 74 461 9084 or lwazi@nazconsulting.co.za.

