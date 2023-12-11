Start-up offers mobile device management as-a-service

Mint Solutions offers device-as-a-service (DaaS) model for mobile fleet management.

SA start-up Mint Solutions has developed a device-as-a-service (DaaS) solution to assist businesses in controlling mobile device usage.

It includes device rentals and management, as well as data solutions. The company says clients can reduce their telco costs and improve uptime by working with just one service provider. The as-a-service model allows them to scale up or down as they are not tied to long-term contracts

Mint's CEO and co-founder, Danielle Afriat, says managing mobile device assets is complex, especially when workforces depend on these devices to do their jobs. IT, ops, and financial departments often handle hundreds or even thousands of devices and SIM cards, grappling with controlling data spending and supporting users.

While mobile device management (MDM) solutions can help, there are over 250 on the market, which adds to the complexity. Companies also need help with procurement – when devices are procured at different intervals with different contract end dates, it becomes difficult to manage and support the mobile fleet.

“Giving company-owned mobile devices to a workforce and expecting them not to use it as a personal play tool can be a costly mistake. The risk of run-away data, airtime, and device costs due to staff abuse or misuse is massive, and it takes expertise to ensure 100% application uptime on a mobile device,” Afriat adds.



Mint Solutions was founded in 2020 out of Trackmatic, drawing on its data and mobile device management experience in the logistics sector. Its clients include Food Lover’s Market, Bidvest Group, Unitrans and BritelinkMCT.

Backed by investment management firm Tabono, Mint has ambitions to expand beyond South Africa.