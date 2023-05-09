Top ICT tenders: Govt departments return to tender track

The second quarter of 2023 has been a quiet period for ICT tenders from national and provincial departments, with state-owned entities like Eskom and Transnet leading the technology charge.

This week’s edition, however, sees government departments stepping up with a variety of tech requests.

Starting at the highest level of government, the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) is advertising for Apple MacBooks, docking stations and warranty for the Presidency. The devices will assist communicators to meet operational requirements and update media clips, and assist with the effectiveness of digital communication, says SITA.

The Department of Water and Sanitation is looking for a professional service provider to conduct an audit on its IT infrastructure for its internal audit chief directorate. The decision to outsource this task was approved due to the technicality around this audit.

Mpumalanga’s Department of Finance requires an electronic submission system for a period of five years, with options to extend. The successful system will facilitate the process of drafting memos, forms, process flow and obtaining all necessary approvals electronically to “dramatically speed up and improve the auditability of decision-making throughout the department”.

Gauteng’s Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs is looking for a service provider for the development of phase three of its GIS-based dashboard system. This will expand the reach and scope of the GIS function.

The Eastern Cape Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform requires Cibecs maintenance and support for 36 months, as well as licences for endpoint protection and once-off certified training for six administrators. No additional information is provided and the department has yet to list the tender on its website.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

The South African Special Risks Insurance Association requires the implementation and support of a risk management solution. Its current system has limited functionality and does not cater for all the required risk management functions as per the standards and requirements of risk management, it says. This creates inefficiencies, as manual interventions must be used alongside the system, which ultimately creates additional work.

SITA returns with a request for an information security awareness solution for SITA and its clients for a period of three years. This is in line with the various requirements of its information security policy.



Sentech is once again looking to appoint a panel of installers or installation companies for the installation of domestic digital terrestrial television set-top boxes (STBs), direct-to-home STBs and an integrated digital television receive system. The panel is for KwaZulu-Natal and will run for a period of three years.



Transnet requires technical services to assist it with the migration from SAP ECC6 to SAP S4/Hana. The successful service provider will have the right level of expertise to strengthen its SAP modernisation plan and improve the quality of the design work to be undertaken before the build phase.



South African Airways closes the issue with a request for information on a modernised, integrated customer contact centre. The company notes it is considering a contact centre hybrid model through a mix of business process insourcing and outsourcing. The intention is to source a partner that would provide the resources, management, furnished facility and IT infrastructure that would support and be included in a modern, digitally-integrated contact centre set-up.



New tenders

Department of Finance, Mpumalanga

The provincial government requires an electronic submission system for a period of five years, with an option to extend for a minimum of three years to a maximum of five years.

Tender no: TREA/018/23/MP

Information: TC Cele, Tel: 013 766 4119, E-mail: CeleTC@mpg.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Jun 2023

Tags: Software, submission, electronic submission

Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Gauteng

A service provider is sought for the development of a GIS-based dashboard system, phase three: change management and decision support.

Compulsory briefing: 16 May

Tender no: COGTA 07/2023

Information: Phumzile Malgas, Tel: 010 345 0832, E-mail: phumzile.malgas@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 May 2023

Tags: Software, software development, GIS, dashboard

Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform, Eastern Cape

Bids are invited for the provision of Cibecs maintenance and support for 36 months, licences for endpoint protection and once-off certified training for six administrators.

Note: Service providers must be registered under SITA 2003 contract, and proof must be attached to the bidding document. Letters from Cibecs that confirm availability of licensing in ETA to be attached.

Tender no: BID NO: HO-23/24-0041

Information: Nomapha Mfunda, Tel: 071 331 8622, E-mail: Nomapha.Mfunda@drdar.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 May 2023

Tags: Software, services, security, endpoint security, support and maintenance, training and e-learning, software licensing

South African Special Risks Insurance Association

SASRIA is advertising for the implementation and support of a risk management solution.

Compulsory briefing: 15 May

Tender no: RFP2023/12

Information: Mmabatho, Tel: 011 214 0800, E-mail: procurement@sasria.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Jun 2023

­Tags: Services, software, risk management, support and maintenance

State Information Technology Agency

SITA wishes to procure 37 Apple MacBooks, 37 docking stations and warranty for a period of three years for the Presidency.

Non-compulsory briefing: 15 May – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFB 2708-2022

Information: Bongi Mochalatjie, Tel: 012 482 2034, E-mail: bongi.mochalatjie@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 29 May 2023

Tags: Hardware, computing, peripherals

The agency is also looking for an information security awareness solution for SITA and its clients for three years.

Tender no: RFB 2739-2023

Information: Portia Mphela, Tel: 012 482 2754, E-mail: portia.mphela@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 25 May 2023

Tags: Software, security

Department of Water and Sanitation

The national department wishes to appoint a professional service provider to conduct an audit on IT infrastructure for the directorate: information technology under the chief directorate: internal audit.

Tender no: WP11434

Information: Pieter Jordaan, Tel: 012 336 8854, E-mail: jordaanp2@dws.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Jun 2023

Tags: Services, professional services, IT audit

Sentech

The organisation wishes to appoint a panel of installers or installation companies for the installation of domestic digital terrestrial television STBs, direct-to-home STBs and integrated digital television receive system in KwaZulu-Natal for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 9 May – Microsoft Teams.

Note: Bid proposals to be physically delivered, or can be sent via e-mail to tendersubmissions@sentech.co.za before closing date and time. Bidders to ensure bid submission register is completed and signed during the submission when physically submitting. Late bids will not be accepted.

Tender no: SENT/005/2023-24

Information: Norman or Amukelani, Tel: 011 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 19 May 2023

Tags: Services, set-top boxes, STBs, digital terrestrial television, direct-to-home, digital television receive

Transnet

Bids are invited for the provision of technical services on the migration from SAP ECC6 to SAP S4/Hana.

Compulsory briefing: 9 May – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: TCC/2023/01/0001/20402/RFP

Information: Vongani Hlungwani, Tel: 011 308 4106, E-mail: vongani.hlungwani@transnet.net.

Closing date: 23 May 2023

Tags: Services, technical services, professional services, migration

Request for information

South African Airways

Information is requested on the provision of a modernised, integrated customer contact centre.

Compulsory briefing: 17 May – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFI 02-2023

Information: Rubina Data, Tel: 011 978 2155, E-mail: RubinaData@flysaa.com.

Closing date: 1 Jun 2023

Tags: Software, services, outsourcing, hardware, managed services, contact centre, call centre