Home

Industry news

Opinion

In depth
Newsletters

Surveys

Events

Webinars

Microsites

Jobs

Publications

Videos

About

AWS and SoftwareOne team up on Rise with SAP bundle

By Staff Writer
27 Nov 2023
Marilyn Moodley, country leader for South Africa at SoftwareOne.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and SoftwareOne have joined forces to simplify and speed up SAP customers’ cloud adoption.

The result of the collaboration is called Ready for Rise on AWS and it combines SoftwareOne’s SAP advisory and implementation knowledge with AWS technologies.

The initiative comes at a time when there is growing pressure on organisations to decide how to modernise their SAP environments, driven in part by the end of mainstream support for SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ECC) in 2027. Despite the imminent deadline, many organisations are still confused as to when and how to adopt Rise with SAP, which is SAP’s bundled offering of cloud solutions, infrastructure and services that is intended to help migrate SAP ERP to the cloud.

A recent survey by SoftwareOne with Americas’ SAP Users’ Group (ASUG) found that 42% knew about RISE with SAP, 40% had heard of it but didn’t know much, and 18% hadn’t heard of it at all. More than half (52%) were unsure about how RISE with SAP might affect their connection with cloud providers.

According to the  AWS and SoftwareOne, the Ready for Rise bundle will help clients understand their SAP transformation options, and offer a comprehensive solution to those who are considering Rise with SAP. 

The package includes advisory services, data preparation, AI integration, and AWS tools for optimisation. Customers benefit from reduced costs, risks, and quicker migration to SAP’s cloud ERP, S/4HANA.

Marily Moodley, SoftwareOne's South Africa country leader, emphasises the need for balancing tech innovation with cost considerations. She says SoftwareOne’s SAP licensing expertise drives cost savings, while FinOps capabilities help optimise AWS spending and manage the cloud environment transparently. 

Subscribe to Daily eNews
Error!
See also
Cloud Computing Sep 15, 2023

RISE with SAP on Microsoft Azure now available to business in Africa

Enterprise Sep 26, 2023

SAP unveils new GenAI assistant

Business Wire Aug 10, 2023

Rimini Street Reaffirms Guarantee of 15 Additional Years of Support and Managed Services for SAP ECC and S/4HANA On-Premises Clients, Providing Maximum ROI and Enabling Innovation Without Forced Migrations to S/4HANA Cloud

Africa’s industry leaders get behind SAPHILA 2023

Tata Consultancy to launch generative AI solutions in SA

Storage Jun 8, 2023

Automating cyber security in the cloud