Securicom IT Solutions achieves Fortinet’s Operational Technology Partner Specialisation

Richard Broeke, Securicom Managing Director.

Securicom IT Solutions, a global managed IT security services (MSSP) business, has achieved Fortinet’s OT (Operational Technology) Specialisation, as part of the Fortinet Engage Partner Programme.

In a fast-paced industry, specialisations focused on market opportunities enabled by the Fortinet Engage Partner Programme help partners be recognised and valued by current and potential customers as trusted advisors who have the expertise, services and technologies they need to meet their digital acceleration needs.

Securicom Managing Director Richard Broeke notes: “Securicom is proud to be acknowledged as South Africa’s first Fortinet OT Specialised Partner. As a business, we understand the international security threat landscape, while also taking care to ensure we attain intimate knowledge of the local regions wherein we operate. With 20 years’ of experience in the industry, and offices on three continents, we supply services into more than 15 countries and have the capability to secure any business, from start-up to multi-national. Over and above OT security, Securicom also has several Network Security Expert NSE7 certifications within our technical competency.

“In order to achieve this Fortinet Specialisation, we firstly required sales certification, to enable us to best understand customers’ needs and use cases for OT security. In addition, our technical team had to obtain an NSE7 Certification in OT.”

With the OT Specialisation, partners are validated with deep expertise about how the convergence of OT and information technology (IT) impacts on the security of OT and critical infrastructure environments. These partners can deliver the level of protection these unique networks require, whether combining new and existing solutions, or building a comprehensive cyber security mesh architecture designed to span hybrid IT and OT environments.

Stefan van de Giessen, Country Manager, South-Africa & SADC at value-added distributor Exclusive Networks Africa, notes: “Securicom and Exclusive Networks have shared an excellent working relationship for more than two decades. We are proud to assist them in their relationship with Fortinet, setting their customers on the journey to effective IT and OT cyber security.”

A programme focused on enabling opportunities for partners

Fortinet is committed to helping partners meet new and evolving customer challenges created by work-from-anywhere models, hybrid IT environments, and the evolving threat landscape through Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program and enablement tools for partners. The programme is focused on enabling growth opportunities that are unique, with Fortinet’s expansive portfolio built around the Fortinet Security Fabric, designed to secure customers’ entire infrastructure from the data centre to the cloud.

In addition, Fortinet is committed to helping partners grow productive, predictable and rewarding relationships to differentiate from competitors. The Fortinet Engage Partner Programme helps partners acquire the industry knowledge they need to increase business opportunities, deliver digital acceleration for customers with customisable programmes and accelerate partner growth.

