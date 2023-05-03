LinkedIn’s AI tool writes messages for job-seekers

Business and employment-focused social media platform LinkedIn has rolled out a new feature to its premium users, which allows artificial intelligence (AI) to write messages to hiring managers on behalf of job-seekers.

The addition to the platform was announced yesterday by Ora Levit, senior director, head of core growth and premium, at LinkedIn.

The new feature uses generative AI to gather information from the job-seeker’s profile, the hiring manager’s profile, job description and the company of interest, to create a “highly-personalised message to get the conversation started,” according to Levit.

Citing the importance of customising the messages using AI, Levit encourages users to read through the message and “take the time to review and edit the draft to make it your own and convey your voice, then send onwards to the hiring manager.

“This builds on our recent announcement of AI-powered writing suggestions for your LinkedIn profile, a tool that takes information from the content already in your profile, to help you craft engaging headline and about sections, that is being rolled out to our premium subscribers.

“We’re starting to rollout AI-powered writing suggestions to premium subscribers today [Tuesday], and we look forward to hearing your feedback over the coming months.”

LinkedIn’s move to tap into AI comes as a number of tech giants make huge investments in the emerging technology.

In January, Microsoft announced a “multibillion-dollar” investment in OpenAI, the start-up company that developed viral bot ChatGPT.

Microsoft also announced the general availability of Azure OpenAI Service, in a move it said was aimed at “democratising AI”.

Google introduced a newly-developed conversational AI-powered chatbot, Bard, which is expected to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

In February, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the Facebook parent company is creating a “new top-level product group at Meta focused on generative AI to turbocharge our work in this area”.

In March, enterprise software firm Salesforce launched Einstein GPT, a generative AI customer relationship management technology that delivers AI-created content across sales, service, marketing, commerce and IT interaction, at hyperscale.

Amid these developments in generative AI, The Brainy Insights estimates the market will grow from $8.65 billion in 2022, to reach $188.62 billion by 2032.