Awards recognise Dimension Data’s SAP S4/HANA expertise Dimension Data wins two 2023 SAP Africa Partner Awards as the company helps clients grow their businesses with SAP’s cloud-based ERP solution.

GROW with SAP helps SMEs adopt SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

Medium-sized organisations often deploy technology that lacks integrated systems, relies on heavy administrative workloads or solves only discrete problems. But if they truly want to grow and seize new business opportunities, they need a modern, cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution like SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

Dimension Data is one of the few SAP partners in Africa that has converted at least three clients from SAP ECC 6.0 to SAP S/4HANA in the past year – and our expertise in this regard has been recognised with two recent SAP Africa Partner Awards.

The awards recognise excellence within the SAP partner ecosystem across Africa. We were the winners in the Top Cloud Performance category, which considers cloud bookings, year-on-year growth and renewals, and the Excellence in SAP RISE category, which considers RISE bookings.

SAP RISE is a combination of cloud solutions, infrastructure and services that helps organisations migrate their SAP ERP to the cloud.

Make it work with expert help

Apart from applying cloud-based ERP at scale, organisations also need to bridge their legacy infrastructure and use their ERP solution to drive innovation – but these skills are often lacking in-house.

To realise the full benefits of cloud ERP, many choose to work with local partners who have the required expertise and a relationship with SAP.

Andrew Strachan, Head of Sales: Business Applications at Dimension Data, says: “Lately, we’ve seen growing numbers of clients adopt the SAP RISE program to move their on-premises SAP applications into both public and private cloud environments. We work closely with SAP and our customers to ensure that their cloud migration is a success.”

Grow in the cloud with Dimension Data and SAP

Additionally, Dimension Data has achieved the GROW with SAP designation.

GROW with SAP helps medium-sized organisations adopt SAP S/4HANA Cloud with a range of products, support, adoption-acceleration services and learning opportunities.

We fulfilled SAP’s strict eligibility criteria in this area, including our go-to-market readiness and competency status, to achieve the designation.

Brent Flint, Head of Enterprise Application at Dimension Data, says: “GROW with SAP provides the agility and innovation that these companies need, not just today, but for their success in years to come. The offering is underpinned by cost-effectiveness and rapid implementation, and the ability to continue to scale into the future.”