SA’s cyber risk readiness to come under spotlight at #ITWebSS2023

By Staff Writer
05 May 2023
Craig Rosewarne, MD of Wolfpack Information Risk.

ITWeb Security Summit will kick off on 6 June, with a jam-packed programme featuring over 50 local and global experts who will share the latest knowledge, strategies, tactics and technoques with South Acrican cyber security professionals. 

Under the theme “Keeping your organisation secure in an evolving global risk landscape,” the Summit will take place on 6 and 7 June at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, and on 15 June at Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town

Following the opening keynotes, the plenary session on day one of the conference will feature a panel discussion on the country’s cyber risk challenges and readiness

This important conversation will be moderated by Craig Rosewarne, MD of Wolfpack Information Risk, which specialises in cyber threat intelligence, research, training, awareness and advisory services. 

The panellists include:

  • Dr Jabu Mtsweni, Information and Cybersecurity Research Centre manager at the CSIR
  • Christopher MacRoberts, a partner in Clyde & Co’s Johannesburg office
  • Katekani Hlabathi, GM of ICT Security at the State Security Agency
  • Susan Potgieter, chief risk officer at SABRIC (South African Banking Risk Information Centre)

The panel will explore, among other things, the main institutions responsible for national cyber security and the opportunities for public-private partnerships to enhance the country’s cyber resilience.

Follow hashtag #ITWebSS2023 on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

ITWeb Security Summit 2023 | 6 TO 8 June, JHB | 15 June, CT

ITWeb Security Summit will feature over 50 leading international and local speakers, covering today’s hottest cyber security topics, from cyber warfare to DevSecOps, to cloud security, incident response, cyber security psychology and culture, and more. Don’t miss out on this must-attend gathering of IT, security, and business decision-makers -- book your seat today!

