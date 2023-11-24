Dimension Data wins Geo and Theatre awards at Cisco Partner Summit 2023 Dimension Data has been recognised as the Geo Application Experience Partner of the Year in EMEA as well as the Public Sector Partner of the Year in the Middle East & Africa Theatre at Cisco Partner Summit 2023.

Alan Turnley-Jones, CEO of Dimension Data.

Dimension Data has been recognised as the Geo Application Experience Partner of the Year in EMEA as well as the Public Sector Partner of the Year in the Middle East & Africa Theatre at Cisco Partner Summit 2023.

“This is an excellent achievement for our region, and we are delighted to be recognised for our expertise in 360 Observability, powered by Cisco Full-Stack Observability, which provides clients with a fully integrated approach to application performance, digital experiences, resource optimisation, multicloud infrastructure and network and application security,” says Alan Turnley-Jones, CEO for Dimension Data.

The Cisco Partner Summit Geo Awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across a geographical region.

“The theme at Partner Summit 2023 is ‘Greater Together’, and winners of the Geo Awards are fantastic examples of how we partner to achieve shared success in various regions of the world,” says José van Dijk, Vice-President, EMEA Partner Sales at Cisco.

Dimension Data is a Cisco Gold Provider, which gives us credibility in the market and assures our clients of our service and support capabilities.

Furthermore, our Cisco Powered Services specialisations are a key contributing factor to this status, confirming that we can build, manage and support various services built on Cisco technologies. With 32 years of partnership, Dimension Data and Cisco are experts at co-innovation.