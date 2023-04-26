Paratus Zambia receives gateway licence And the right to resell internet capacity in Zambia.

Paratus Zambia, a part of the pan-African telecommunications company, Paratus Group, has just been awarded the last available data gateway licence in Zambia from the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA). This is a big deal for Paratus Zambia because only data licence holders can now deploy international gateways, cross-border communications services and import internet data traffic into the country. This means that Paratus Zambia and the other five data gateway licensees in Zambia hold exclusive rights to import and export internet data capacity. This service was previously limited to mobile network and carrier providers only.

Marius van Vuuren, Managing Director of Paratus Zambia, said: "Being awarded the last gateway licence is a major achievement for us. With this licence, we can leverage our terrestrial and cross-border fibre network and satellite communications to provide high-quality internet services and import/export internet data capacity to other ISPs in Zambia. This presents a great business opportunity for us, and it's important to note that many ISPs may not be aware of the regulations surrounding internet capacity delivery. We are looking forward to working with them to offer seamless and high-quality services in Zambia."

Chama Chinyanta, General Manager of Infrastructure at Paratus Zambia, said: "We started the process in April 2022. We were awarded the ZICTA tender because Paratus meets the necessary infrastructure requirements. For example, our network is connected and spans the southern African region. This means we can deliver what is needed: international data connections to neighbouring countries. We are now one of six providers with this type of licence and can import/export data into and out of Zambia."

Van Vuuren also added that they will provide a fully integrated data network service in Zambia and will build digital momentum in Zambia. Through this data gateway licence, they can deliver what Zambian businesses need while working with other ISPs in Zambia. It solidifies their commitment to transform Africa through exceptional digital infrastructure and customer service. Furthermore, it comes at a time when they are nearing completion of their metro fibre roll-out project which was done in partnership with Meta.