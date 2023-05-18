Home

Microsoft partners MTN's Bayobab in cloud push

By Lungile Msomi
18 May 2023
Lillian Barnard, president of Microsoft Africa.

MTN Group’s Bayobab has partnered with Microsoft to drive digital transformation in Africa.

The companies will work together to support enterprises and public sector organisations using infrastructure services, as well as fibre and mobility.

Under the deal, Bayobab will enable Microsoft’s digital ecosystem to provide next-generation solutions to accelerate digital transformation and enable a connected African continent.

This, as mobile operator MTN this week announced its wholesale unit MTN GlobalConnect has rebranded to Bayobab.

After the rebranding, Bayobab this week signed a deal with infrastructure development fund Africa50, to develop Project East2West, a terrestrial fibre-optic cable network connecting the eastern shores of Africa to those on the continent’s west.

Frédéric Schepens, Bayobab CEO, comments: “As we progress on our journey to provide next-gen digital solutions across Africa, we are delighted to enter into a strategic partnership with Microsoft.”

The partnership aims to tap into the digital African market to enable socio-economic development to support digital economies and marketplaces, connecting consumers and businesses.

“The alliance between our businesses builds on a strong, long-standing relationship of nearly 10 years. Through our strategic partnership, we are excited to enable future growth for Africa, powered by digital skills, connectivity and innovation,” says Lillian Barnard, president of Microsoft Africa.

Bayobab has a network ecosystem that integrates over 107 000km of fibre infrastructure, providing access to 291 million African subscribers through the MTN network.

“Our strategic partnership will see Bayobab utilising its significant Pan-African proprietary fibre network to enable Microsoft’s digital transformation initiatives,” says Schepens.

“Africa’s connectivity relies on strategic partnerships coming together to foster innovation, expand the African digital economy and grow with impact in the countries where we operate.”

