Three ways mWtech delivers, expands, supports Software AG solutions Helping enterprises reach their digital goals through our professional services, solutions and hands-on experience.

Ensuring your organisation gains advantage from new digital advantages is a big task. Digitisation is unique for every company, a balancing act between strategy and goals, and a complex combination of systems, processes and skills in the background.

mWtech helps major enterprise customers create digitally powered advantages, reduce complexity and bring all parts of their organisations into a focused and collaborative culture powered by modern technology. We achieve this through our combined business and technology expertise, employing talented professionals who can walk with our customers without dictating change or consulting from a distance.

We are also a respected Software AG delivery partner. mWtech works closely with Software AG to provide implementation, integration, consulting and support services related to Software AG's products and solutions. We enjoy access to Software AG's resources, expertise and technology, helping our clients maximise the value of their investments in Software AG's products.

Leader in professional services

mWtech has a range of professional services related to Software AG's products and solutions, designed to help organisations maximise the value of their investments in Software AG technology. We provide end-to-end support for organisations deploying and managing Software AG's products and solutions – from initial assessment and design to implementation, customisation, training and ongoing support and maintenance:

Consulting and architecture: We provide consulting services, helping organisations assess their needs and define their integration, API management and data management strategies. mWtech architecture services design and implement scalable, high-performance solutions that meet our customers' specific requirements.

Implementation and customisation: Our implementation services support organisations deploying and configuring Software AG's products and solutions, whether on-premises or in the cloud, and our customisation services can tailor those options.

Support and maintenance: mWtech provides support and maintenance services for ongoing reliability and performance from Software AG's products and solutions. We offer different levels of support, including 24/7 support for critical systems.

Product and solutions experts

mWtech combines extensive expertise in Software AG's products and solutions, related technologies and industry-specific use cases with our industry-specific knowledge and experience. We provide comprehensive and tailored solutions that meet the specific needs of our clients:

Integration: Our deep expertise in integration solutions – including Software AG's webMethods Integration Platform and our variety of integration use cases (from simple data integrations to complex, multi-layered workflows) – helps organisations connect and integrate disparate systems and data sources.

API management: We use Software AG's API management solution to securely expose, manage and monetise customer APIs, using our experience in implementing a variety of API use cases, including internal API management and external API monetisation.

Data management: Get the most from Software AG's data management solutions, such as webMethods.io Integration and Cumulocity IoT, to manage and analyse on-premises or cloud data. mWtech has experience implementing a variety of data management use cases, from data mapping and transformation to real-time streaming and batch processing.

Industry-specific use cases: Every sector has specialised needs – mWtech has expertise in various industry-specific use cases, including financial services, manufacturing, healthcare and retail. Our experience covers designing and implementing industry-specific solutions, regulatory compliance, supply chain optimisation and customer engagement.

Top showcase and case study partner

As a delivery partner, mWtech plays an important role in helping Software AG acquire new customers. We build confidence in Software AG's products and solutions among prospective customers and can support Software AG's sales team in winning new business. We incentivise and attract new customers:

Provide technical expertise: Software AG can leverage mWtech extensive expertise in the vendor's products and solutions during pre-sales discussions with prospective customers. By working closely with Software AG's sales team, we help to demonstrate Software AG's product and solution value and provide technical insights into how they address specific customer needs.

Demonstrate proof of concept: mWtech can work with Software AG to develop proof-of-concept projects that demonstrate the capabilities of its products and solutions to solve customer challenges. These proof-of-concept projects can showcase the value of Software AG's products and solutions to prospective customers, building confidence in their effectiveness.

Offer customer references: mWtech can provide references from our existing customer base to showcase successful implementations of Software AG's products and solutions, demonstrating the value that Software AG's products and solutions bring to enterprises.

Deliver implementation services: As a delivery partner, we can provide implementation services for Software AG's products and solutions – offering a comprehensive range of services related to Software AG's products, including design, implementation, customisation, training and end-to-end support.

mWtech understands enterprises' digital needs

Medium and large enterprises rely on various new and legacy technologies, sewn into their processes, services and staff activities. They cannot just change overnight, nor should they. Instead, mWtech has supported numerous top enterprises to plan their way forward, make intelligent choices and realise returns on their digital investments more quickly.

We have extensive experience that delivers rapid results across different business transformation requirements. mWtech business and technology experts travel the entire journey with our customers. Our close alignment with Software AG accelerates digital transformation while retaining the positive qualities of critical legacy technologies.

mWtech offers free demonstrations of our processes and customer cases, helping them choose and motivate their best modernisation steps. Contact us to learn more about mWtech services or how we use integration to improve your business' performance.

Reach us at mwtech@middlewaretechnologies.co.za (+27) 10 216 9114 or by visiting middlewaretechnologies.co.za.