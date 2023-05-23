Huawei Mobile Services revolutionises user experience on HUAWEI P60 Pro

Huawei’s next-generation, open and collaborative ecosystem keeps growing bigger and better, adding even more value to the company’s portfolio of cutting-edge mobile devices, the company says. HUAWEI P60 Pro, Huawei’s brand-new flagship smartphone, has officially made its worldwide debut, once again setting the benchmark for smartphone photography. With elegant design, outstanding performance and a superior array of cameras, the HUAWEI P60 Pro is powered by Huawei Mobile Services (HMS).

HMS is totally aligned with our experience-first era, and since its inception, it has always emphasised delivering stellar user experiences. Huawei constantly optimises and enhances the platform, integrating innovative features into its core capabilities.

HUAWEI AppGallery, the official app distribution platform for HUAWEI devices, has rapidly solidified its position as the world's third-largest app marketplace, with over 580 million monthly active users whose numbers continue to rise. The strong support from 6 million registered developers has been key to AppGallery’s success, which celebrated its fourth anniversary in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region on 8 December 2022.

In the MEA region, HMS has garnered more than 200 000 registered developers, and over 15 000 apps are now integrated with the HMS Core. By the end of 2022, the number of apps distributed via AppGallery outside of China has grown by 12% year-over-year. AppGallery remains dedicated to providing users with the finest local and international services and content. Takealot, Mr D, Superbalist and SuperSport are just a fraction of AppGallery's dozens of successful partnership stories.

HUAWEI Themes has also joined forces with renowned regional artists and prestigious partners to create exclusive, high-quality content for HUAWEI users. In addition, new design sets, under the theme "art meets technology", was recently released on HUAWEI Themes.

In addition, HUAWEI Themes has recently partnered with Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) to bring an entire realm of award-winning photography to all HUAWEI smartphones, tablets and smartwatches via a series of themes that Huawei users can download free of charge.

Petal Maps offers HUAWEI devices users a new and convenient way to explore the world. Petal Maps covers more than 160 countries and regions, boasting over 40 million MAUs, and can display map data in more than 70 languages. Its newest version offers an enhanced and unique navigation experience, providing drivers with precise guidance and personalised features.

HUAWEI Mobile Cloud is a comprehensive cloud storage service. It provides a secure and seamless synchronisation among smartphones, tablets and PCs, allowing users to access their data from any device, anywhere, anytime.

One of the main features of HUAWEI Mobile Cloud is its ability to automatically sync data between different devices. For example, if you take a picture on your HUAWEI P60 Pro smartphone, it will instantly appear on your MatePad or PC, without the need for manual transfer or uploading.

The HUAWEI Browser provides users with a convenient and seamless browsing experience across all their devices. With cross-device bookmarks, history and settings management, users can easily access their browsing data from their smartphones, tablets and PCs with a single touch using the same HUAWEI ID. This ensures that users can continue their browsing sessions from where they left off on any device, without any interruptions or manual syncing. Additionally, the browser's secure and seamless synchronisation capabilities make it easy for users to switch between devices and maintain the same browsing experience across all their devices.

Huawei Mobile Services is committed to developing new and innovative products in order to satisfy the expectations of consumers seeking the greatest mobile experiences of today. It meets the growing needs for performance, connectivity, communication and entertainment, designed to become an integral part of every modern consumer's multifaceted lifestyle. But when outstanding hardware, like the HUAWEI P60 Pro, is paired with the powerful and ever-evolving HMS platform, the results are phenomenal, the company says. Thanks to the overwhelming, continuous support of our valued local and international partners, and the dedication of more than 6 million developers, the HMS open and collaborative ecosystem leads the way towards a smarter AI world for all.

As a thriving ecosystem, HMS not only drives user satisfaction but also provides excellent growth opportunities for Huawei's partners. This year, Huawei’s leading programmatic advertising platform has been rebranded from "HUAWEI Ads" to "Petal Ads" to highlight the platform’s thrilling evolution. Petal Ads is working closely with a large number of third-party media in the region to create an expansive ads universe that supports display ads, app market ads and search ads, ensuring businesses can connect with their customers precisely and effortlessly.