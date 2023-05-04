Home

SecurityHQ achieves CREST accreditation – highest audit standards

By Eleanor Barlow, Content Manager at SecurityHQ

Issued by ITWeb Security Summit
Johannesburg, 04 May 2023

SecurityHQ, a global managed security services provider (MSSP), has received CREST accreditation, which highlights an ongoing commitment to enhance and strengthen data security and cyber security services, and display consistency in approaches.

To comply with the highest audit standards, SecurityHQ ensures enriched compliant processes and maturity with regards to customer service, escalation management and information management. CREST member companies undergo regular and stringent assessment, while CREST certified individuals undertake rigorous examinations to demonstrate the highest levels of knowledge, skill and competence. To ensure currency of knowledge in fast-changing technical security environments, the certification process is repeated every three years.

“SecurityHQ is among only a small number of organisations to have achieved CREST’s Security Operation Centre accreditation and demonstrates the high maturity of our service offering. SecurityHQ passed the audit with a CMMI of the highest maturity rating of 5s and 4s across the board and measured a range of service attributes from service delivery, assurance, threat intel, investigation and detection capabilities,” says Chris Cheyne, CTO at SecurityHQ.

“Becoming a CREST accredited company is testimony to the hard work of the team at SecurityHQ and the quality of its SOC services. SOC validation puts the company in a strong position to meet the growing global demand for high-quality, trusted managed SOC services. An effective SOC is critical for underpinning incident detection and response capabilities to combat increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks. CREST accreditation provides independent, verifiable quality assurance so buyers can have confidence in the services SecurityHQ is providing,” says Rowland Johnson, CREST President.

SecurityHQ exhibits the highest level of care, across all SOCs, on a global scale, securing the overall security posture of customers, data and processes. SecurityHQ will help organisations leverage CREST to consistently manage their IT risk, in compliance with the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA). 

