VIDEO: NTT Operator Connect Solutions: A better way to meet

Finding your voice in the cloud, enabling calling in Microsoft Teams with Operator Connect.

Issued by Dimension Data
Johannesburg, 24 May 2023

For over a decade, NTT has been enabling clients with enterprise voice solutions and is consistently recognised by Microsoft, analysts and the UC community. 

Here are a few takeaways from the session:

  • Gain insights on specific challenges around cloud telephony in the Malaysia and Singapore markets and understand the solutions available;
  • Get an overview of Microsoft Teams Telephony with Operator Connect, and how your organisation can benefit from it;
  • Learn about the latest Teams Calling innovation, Operator Connect and how it facilitates the enablement of cloud calling in Teams; and
  • Find out more through our client case study, OCBC Bank, on how it has successfully enabled its workforce with Teams Calling and secure remote working.

Click here to watch the session.

