Home

Industry news

Opinion

In depth
Newsletters

Surveys

Events

Webinars

Microsites

Jobs

Publications

Videos

About

Afrihost enters deal to buy ISP Home-Connect

By Admire Moyo
10 May 2023

Afrihost will acquire internet service provider (ISP) Home-Connect for an undisclosed amount.

Afrihost and CipherWave Networks – the holding company for the CipherWave Group of Companies, which includes CipherWave Business and Home-Connect – have concluded a deal where Afrihost will acquire a majority stake in Home-Connect.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval.

The deal comes as consolidation of SA’s fibre market continues. Last year, Remgro-owned Community Investment Ventures Holdings merged its two fibre entities – Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa – into one infrastructure company known as Maziv.

In a recent interview with ITWeb, Simon Swanepoel, CEO and founder of ISP RocketNet, said this consolidation is “inevitable” because the smaller companies will find it tough to compete.

Afrihost in 2021 bought another ISP: Cool Ideas, a provider of retail internet access services to home users, small businesses and large business.

In a statement, CipherWave says Home-Connect has been providing consumer and small business fibre internet and voice services for the past seven years across South Africa.

With coverage across 28 fibre-to-the-home networks, it notes Home-Connect has grown its base to over 50 000 customers.

Afrihost is an ISP offering broadband, fibre, fixed wireless, mobile, as well as web hosting services. It was founded in the year 2000 and has been providing services to consumers and business customers.

“As a result of the transaction, both Home-Connect and Afrihost are hoping to leverage economies of scale of a larger network in order to continue providing super-fast, truly uncapped internet service at affordable prices,” says CipherWave.

Under the deal, Home-Connect will continue operating as a standalone brand and business with the same team of management and employees.

Subscribe to Daily eNews
Error!
See also

Green light for Afrihost, Cool Ideas merger

Wireless Jun 13, 2019

Afrihost’s Air Mobile may induce customer churn, say analysts

IOT Nov 21, 2022

Vodacom readies for big fibre play with Maziv

Networking Mar 23, 2023

Bumper profits for Vumatel, Dark Fibre Africa

Networking Mar 1, 2023

MultiChoice props up fibre push with Vumatel partnership

Broadband Mar 6, 2023

ISP RocketNet makes two key appointments