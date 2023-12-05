Transforming business processes – the power of integrated fixed asset management

Hein Pieterse, Business unit manager, 4sight.

To truly harness the potential of fixed assets, it is essential to integrate them seamlessly into your business processes. By connecting fixed assets with your operational and financial systems, you can unlock a wealth of benefits. This integration can be achieved through automation software or workflow engines, which act as the catalysts for bringing fixed assets into the core of your business processes.

The first step in this transformation is to make fixed assets an intrinsic part of your business processes. Traditionally, fixed assets have been managed separately, with no clear process within enterprise resource planning (ERP) or operational software to guide their integration. However, by utilising automation software, organisations can infuse fixed asset management into their existing processes, thereby creating a disciplined approach.

Once fixed assets are seamlessly connected to the business process, the focus shifts to the physical assets themselves and the operational decisions surrounding them. Industries such as mining, manufacturing and production, which heavily rely on assets, often operate in silos when it comes to fixed asset management. The operational and financial aspects of assets are rarely interconnected, leading to missed opportunities for efficiency and cost savings.

This is where the true potential of automated software emerges. By bridging the gap between physical assets and fixed asset management, organisations can leverage digital twins, simulations and other advanced technologies to connect the three critical aspects: operational, financial and fixed assets. This comprehensive integration enables organisations to identify commonalities, highlight differences and gain a holistic understanding of their assets, from acquisition to utilisation to expenditure.

By consolidating operational expenses and financial aspects through automated software or workflow solutions, organisations can attain a full view of their assets. This bird's-eye perspective empowers decision-makers to evaluate asset utilisation, determine the need for replacements and reassess maintenance policies from a cost-effectiveness standpoint. Through this integrated approach, business decisions become more informed and strategic.

The advantages of implementing a proper fixed asset management methodology are substantial. By connecting financials with operations, organisations gain a clear understanding of their asset-related expenses and benefits, allowing for better quantification in monetary terms. Informed decision-making can drive productivity, cost savings and significant reductions in man-hours, leading to improved overall performance.

Integrating fixed asset management into the initial business and management processes offers additional advantages, particularly in terms of audit compliance. Many audit findings related to assets stem from oversights and inadequate management. However, by implementing business process automation or task reminders, organisations can ensure that all necessary asset-related tasks are carried out systematically. This proactive approach not only results in a cleaner audit, but also enhances the financial health and credibility of the organisation.

At 4Sight, we understand the importance of this integrated approach to fixed asset management. Our company's business process management solution, 4Flow, seamlessly integrates with ERP systems and fixed asset modules. By connecting these critical components, organisations can optimise their operations, streamline their financial processes and achieve a new level of efficiency. In addition, when operational software, such as a Mining SCADA system, is integrated with 4flow, it becomes the central integration layer, connecting all three systems effectively.

What sets 4Sight apart from competitors is our in-house knowledge and expertise. We possess a deep understanding of both financial and operational disciplines, enabling us to bridge the gap between these worlds and bring them together seamlessly. With this unique advantage, we empower organisations to unlock the full potential of their fixed assets and drive transformative change within their operations.

To sum up, fixed asset management should no longer be treated as an afterthought. By integrating fixed assets into business processes through automation software or workflow engines, organisations can achieve a holistic view of their assets, connecting the financial, operational and physical aspects. This integrated approach enables informed decision-making, cost savings, productivity improvements and cleaner audits.

At a time when businesses are constantly seeking ways to optimise their operations, it is imperative to recognise the power of integrated fixed asset management. By embracing this approach, organisations can position themselves as industry leaders, leveraging their assets to drive sustainable growth, operational excellence and financial success. The time to make fixed assets a strategic priority is now, and by doing so, organisations can embark on a journey of transformation and unlock their true potential.