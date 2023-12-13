Top ICT tenders: Postbank shores up security

Postbank wants to effectively mitigate the risks associated with compromised hardware security module keys.

Public sector activity on National Treasury’s eTender Portal is beginning to slow, with new tender notices dropping to almost half of normal levels. This doesn’t mean the ICT sector is off the hook, however, as several advertisements call for responses in the first weeks of 2024.

This week’s tender of interest comes from Postbank, which wants to procure highly-proficient and trustworthy key management and administration services.

“In today’s dynamic and interconnected financial landscape, safeguarding sensitive information stands as an utmost priority. As we navigate the complexities of security in the digital age, ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of our data remains at the core of our operations. Recent incidents have underscored the critical need for robust key management/administration services within Postbank,” it says in its tender documentation.

While the state-owned entity does not go into detail about the recent details, the company has experienced a difficult year, with media reports detailing SASSA grant payment delays due to system glitches, cyber security technology brought in to combat R90 million grant payment fraud and an allegedly illegal R140 million software contract which saw its board axed.

The tender seeks to effectively mitigate the risks associated with compromised hardware security module (HSM) keys by identifying a partner that will assume the crucial role of key manager, deputy key manager, administrator and provision of key custodians, ensuring the management and administrative of key is handled with the highest level of confidentiality and integrity, and is always available, it says.

“The selected service provider will collaborate closely with our Postbank senior management to institute resilient and industry-leading practices in key management and administration. Our aim is to forge a strategic partnership with an entity that not only comprehends the nuances of key management but also aligns with our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and confidentiality.”

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) opens its tender trifecta with a request for a bandwidth management solution, including equipment and support for the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs. The solution should be highly-scalable, and able to assist in network monitoring and prioritisation of bandwidth.

Staying with KZN, SITA is adverting for the supply, installation and configuration of wireless access points with an on-premises wireless management appliance, including maintenance and support for the province’s Department of Public Works. The agency notes the department seeks to acquire a high-performance, secure enterprise wireless local area network with support for WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E without compromising security, reliability or performance.



In its final tender, SITA is calling for the supply, installation, configuration and repair of the network solution for 25 libraries and Schoemansdal museum for the Limpopo Department of Sports, Arts and Culture. Each library consists of its own bill of material which constitutes the scope of work for a specific library.



The South African Weather Service wishes to acquire an integrated data management system that is compatible with its current ICT infrastructure and all climate datasets, remote sensing datasets and all other climate functions that are being stored in it.



Eskom requires subscription licences, support and maintenance on the BEST Solution. The utility processes around 4 000 vendor statements and 90 000 creditor transactions monthly via one SAP installation number.

The utility also needs a telephone management system for its Camden power station. The desired solution should be web-based, providing the user with an easy, accessible way to perform extensive analysis on telephone data in a fast and effective manner.

Johannesburg’s electricity utility, City Power, wishes to acquire an audit tool and digital literacy solution. The proposed audit tool shall automate and enhance the internal audit processes, as well as meet the existing and future City Power business requirements. The proposed digital literacy solution shall provide customised simulated social engineering attacks, artificial intelligence-driven phishing and training recommendations; comply with the latest security protocols; assessments to gauge proficiency levels; deliver engaging end-user training; regular employee evaluation and tracking of human errors and comprehensive reporting.



The City of Cape Town is calling for proposals for the supply, installation and maintenance of telecommunication GIS, network monitoring systems, operational support and business support systems. The metro notes it requires a holistic set of operations and business support systems that brings together network performance monitoring, modern network monitoring, fault and event management, root cause analysis, non-SNMP device management, network traffic monitoring, service management integration, configuration management, specialised network planning and network inventory management systems.



The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research requires the once-off supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of access and visitor management system upgrade for its Mearing Naude Campus. The access control solution will be an upgrade of the existing system which currently runs on Impro IXP400 software.



Postbank

The company wishes to appoint a service provider to assume the crucial role of key manager, deputy key manager and administrator, provision of key custodians, effectively mitigating the risks associated with compromised HSM keys and ensuring the management and administrative of key is handled with highest level of confidentiality, integrity and always available for a period of 18 months.

Tender no: RFP 02/12/2023

Information: Fhatuwani Matshili, Tel: 066 269 2207, E-mail: Fhatuwani.Matshili@postbank.co.za.

Closing date: 19 January 2024

­Tags: Hardware, services, professional services, security, hardware security module, key management

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is advertising for the procurement of a bandwidth management solution, including equipment and support for three years for the KZN Department of COGTA.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 January – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 2839-2023

Information: Athini Ndungane, Tel: 021 442 8531, E-mail: athini.ndungane@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 31 January 2024

­Tags: Hardware, software, bandwidth management, networking, services, support and maintenance

Bids are invited for the supply, installation and configuration of wireless access points with an on-premises wireless management appliance, including five-year maintenance and support for the KZN Department of Public Works.

Non-compulsory briefing: 18 January – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 2835-2023

Information: Athini Ndungane, Tel: 021 442 8531, E-mail: athini.ndungane@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 29 January 2024

­Tags: Hardware, software, wireless, networking, services, support and maintenance

Finally, the agency is calling for the supply, installation and configuration of a repair network solution for 25 libraries and museum for the Limpopo Department of Sports, Arts and Culture.

Tender no: RFB 2837/2023

Information: Mafiwa Malebatja, Tel: 015 291 8133, E-mail: Mafiwa.Malebatja@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 12 January 2024

­Tags: Hardware, software, networking, services, support and maintenance

South African Weather Service

An integrated data management system is required.

Non-compulsory briefing: 16 January – virtual meeting ID: 318 201 517 999 Passcode: 4ugUrV

Tender no: Bid Number: SAWS-376/23

Information: Zandile Nzula, Tel: 012 637 6212, E-mail: Zandile.Nzula@weathersa.co.za.

Closing date: 26 January 2024

­Tags: Software, data management

Eskom

The utility is calling for subscription licence, support and maintenance on the BEST Solution for a period of five years.

Tender no: MWP2355CX

Information: Joosty Skhosana, Tel: 011 800 6512, E-mail: SkhosaMJ@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 2 February 2024

­Tags: Software, supply chain management, SCM, services, support and maintenance

A telephone management system is required at Camden power station for a 36-month period.

Tender no: MPCAM10984GX

Information: Mandla Maseko, Tel: 017 827 8339, E-mail: masekome@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 29 February 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, telephony

City Power

The Johannesburg utility is advertising for an audit tool and digital literacy solution.

Tender no: 2529S

Information: Zanele Lesikara, Tel:011 490 7073, E-mail: zlesikara@citypower.co.za.

Closing date: 2 February 2024

­Tags: Software, audit, digital, digital literacy, security, services, support and maintenance

City of Cape Town

Proposals are invited for the supply, installation and maintenance of telecommunication GIS, network monitoring systems, operational support and business support systems.

Non-compulsory briefing: 18 January – virtual, Link

Tender no: 125S/2023/24

Information: Tender queries, e-mail: TBS.TenderQueries@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 February 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, GIS, networking, software, services, support and maintenance

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

The CSIR requires the once-off supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of an access and visitor management system upgrade.

Tender no: CSIR RFP 1138/17/01/2024

Information: Supply Chain Management, Tel: 012 841 2911, E-mail: tender@csir.co.za.

Closing date: 17 January 2024

­Tags: Hardware, software, access control, visitor management