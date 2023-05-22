Home

Industry news

Opinion

In depth
Newsletters

Surveys

Events

Webinars

Microsites

Jobs

Publications

Videos

About

Stay on top of your game with Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo 30a 27 AIO

Issued by Liquid Letters for Drive Control Corporation
Johannesburg, 22 May 2023

Official distributor, Drive Control Corporation (DCC), has announced the immediate availability of the Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo 30a 27, a powerful business all-in-one desktop, powered with the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 U-Series.

With powerful processing, integrated graphics and a lot of memory and storage, the ThinkCentre Neo 30a 27 can handle intensive tasks, from number-crunching to hi-res design and video editing.

The ThinkCentre Neo 30a 27 is designed to be productive and creative. The desktop offers the following:

  • The 27-inch FHD almost-borderless display provides clarity and a stunning array of colours, brightness and 90% screen-to-body ratio, with 60Hz refresh rates.
  • Combines Intel UHD and Intel Iris Xe for responsiveness and memory-intensive data application.
  • Up to 16GB DDR4 memory and 1TB SSD storage to boot faster and allow the modern workforce the ability to work efficiently with more storage space.

“The Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo 30a 27 is a joy to work with. With smart features such as Lenovo Vantage, this all-in-one PC is ready to go right out of the box. It's also easy to manage, update and secure,” says Samantha Cook, Lenovo Computing Product Specialist at DCC.

Lastly, the ThinkCentre Neo 30a 27 is built with security in mind. It is fully compliant with ThinkShield, a customisable hardware and software security platform designed to thwart criminal activity.

It also comes with Lenovo’s firmware Trusted Platform Module (fTPM), which encrypts data and passwords.

Subscribe to Daily eNews
Error!
See also
Software 8 hours ago

DCC’s distribution of Symantec, Mandiant continues to strengthen security market share

Channel Dec 15, 2022

Collectable 30th Edition Lenovo ThinkPad now from DCC

Channel Nov 29, 2022

New 13-inch Dell Latitude 9330 – virtual meetings optimised

Channel Jan 19, 2023

It's time to take a quantum leap in IOT cyber security

Software Apr 6, 2023

Why multi-cloud is already a top technology trend for 2023

HP LaserJet Pro MFP 4103 series takes guesswork out of printing