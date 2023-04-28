Influence of MarTech trends on marketing strategies

With the use of marketing technology (MarTech), organisations can better co-ordinate and assess their efforts across all channels and touch points with their customers. Artificial intelligence (AI), extended reality (XR), web 3, the metaverse, big data and analytics are among the technologies being used by marketing firms in 2023 and beyond.

Furthermore, both social commerce and omnichannel marketing continue to be the most effective forms of advertising and promotion. In addition to the mass distribution of targeted advertisements, voice-assisted marketing is additionally used. Low- and no-code platforms are being used by enterprises for automated ad scheduling and performance monitoring. Finally, marketers are responding to the growing concern about the privacy of their customers' personal information by developing more open, intent-based marketing strategies. Let’s dig further to study these trends in detail.

MarTech trends impacting marketing strategies

Even though marketing technology is always developing, we discovered that only 40% of the marketing technology stack is actually used. When planning your strategy for engaging customers digitally in 2023, keep these MarTech developments in mind.

1. Proliferation of "zero-knowledge" databases

The value of big data to businesses is higher than ever. One of the biggest developments in digital marketing in 2023 will likely be companies taking more initiative in their data-collecting efforts. One possible use of form design is collecting client feedback ahead of a new product or service launch. Short and sweet forms are acceptable in order to keep users interested.

2. Increase in the use of conversational AI-like chatbots

Small firms will have easier access to chatbots and other forms of conversational AI as they spread across the industry. Even if you're busy with other things at odd hours of the day or night, these tools can answer your clients' fundamental queries. The advent of AI-driven marketing is already here, as seen by the success of ChatGPT. Small firms will likely make more use of readily available resources that facilitate the creation of promotional content and continuous contact with clients.

3. Social media marketing will develop in new ways

With over 4.26 billion monthly active users, social media platforms have quickly become an essential avenue for digital marketers. This figure is projected to exceed 6 billion by 2027, giving social media platforms substantial staying power as components of all digital marketing initiatives.

Even social media is changing. To keep their audiences interested and connected, brands will need to evolve with the times. Better social listening to users and rivals alike is the result. Using social listening solutions that simplify the process and provide more in-depth information will benefit brands.

4. No-code is the standard in digital advertising

These MarTech tendencies, including the increasing importance of no-code technologies, show no indications of slowing down. Gartner predicts that by 2025, 70% of all corporate app development will make use of low-code or no-code approaches. The creation of an app has nothing on this.

Solutions for building online quizzes, sites, bots and processes may be made without having to write any code at all, thanks to the rise of the no-code movement. By the end of 2023, no-code solutions will be able to handle more sophisticated tasks, such as creating a partner directory or analysing data, in addition to "basic" ones like landing page development.

5. The metaverse will emerge victorious

Many individuals have joined the world of crypto and metaverse and have been utilising auto trading bots like Quantum AI to execute their trades. To create a new 3D immersive experience that enables users to merge the physical with the digital, today's futuristic VR, AR and AI are blended to create what is called the metaverse. The metaverse had a slow start last year, but as the technology develops and businesses learn what users want, we may anticipate more use.

Users may create their own avatars and "enjoy" products online without actually buying them. As a result, the marketing industry has a new name for the use of games to sell products: "advertising". In a nutshell, everything that facilitates more communication between consumers has a major effect on the success of marketing campaigns.

6. The ROI-driving power of app push notifications

There are two main forces propelling push notifications to the forefront of internet marketing technologies. To start, there's a lot more competition for your audience's attention in the world of e-mail campaigns. People are increasingly turning to their mobile devices for all of their internet needs, including brand research and product purchases.

Therefore, it is not surprising that businesses are turning to push notifications as a method of grabbing customers' attention. In 2023, push notifications will increase open rates, transactions and audience engagement when done correctly, ie, with unique and memorable messages given at a low daily frequency.

7. Resumption of audio-only presentations

In 2023, CMOs won't be limited to only video when it comes to interactive content. Using audio material like podcasts, seminars and even audiobooks to attract new readers is a viable strategy. The sound was often employed in classic commercials. Radio commercials were common and they helped establish names for products all throughout the country. Similarly, podcasts might be a useful inbound marketing tactic for businesses that want to inform and instruct their target audiences. This might be useful for attracting an older audience and increasing participation rates.

8. The debut of the Alpha age

Businesses that want to survive and expand in the near future should focus their attention on Generation Z. However, Gen Alpha, which includes everyone born in the 2010s, is expected to drastically disrupt the marketing environment.

Gen Alpha kids today will likely go after their millennial parents in terms of consumer preferences when they become older. Young people of Generation Alpha have grown up with media that allows them to both consume and create, thanks to sites like TikTok, YouTube, Minecraft and Roblox. Generation Alpha is not just aware of global concerns like climate change, but is also linked to its peers via social networking sites.

9. Original, in-depth articles

It may be difficult for new enterprises to make ends meet, particularly given the limited resources available for advertising. As a result, they should focus their marketing efforts on the long-form content format. There have been observed shifts recently. The popularity of videos lasting just a few minutes has declined after the introduction of TikTok and Instagram Reels in 2021. However, it is said that a new marketing fad becomes popular every five minutes. In 2022, unlike in 2021, pieces with word counts between 1 000 and 7 500 are standard.

One advantage of long-form content is that it provides a more in-depth opportunity to tell your brand's story and build rapport with readers. Here is the place to engage with your target audience, convey your sincere interest in them and ultimately gain their allegiance. You'll need to utilise your imagination to strike a chord with your target market by effectively showcasing the value of your products and services.

Bottom line

Marketing is all about the connections you make with customers. Furthermore, marketing is dynamic because people are. It's important to take into account both technological developments and consumer habits when planning and implementing a digital marketing strategy. Your brand is more likely to resonate with today's youth culture and tech-savvy consumers if your marketing strategy makes use of these trends.