Huawei academy awards showcase honours ICT instructors, students

Huawei honours ICT instructors and students from high performing academic institutions.

Huawei South Africa has, to date, partnered with 71 post-school institutions across all nine provinces, including TVET colleges and universities, as part of its ICT academy programme.

This was the word from Huawei South Africa deputy CEO Kian Chen, speaking at the 2023 Huawei ICT Talent Development Awards last week.

The awards form part of the Huawei ICT Academy Programme, which ispart of the digital inclusion initiative, TECH4ALL, that’s intended to expand the access and benefits of ICT training throughout the globe.

At the awards ceremony, more than 42 students and lecturers affiliated with the Huawei ICT Academy Programme were honoured for their achievements in 2023.

The top performing academies for 2023 were Majuba TVET College in KwaZulu-Natal, Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), University of Venda, Walter Sisulu University and Durban University of Technology. Winning students and lecturers also walked away with incentive prizes and certificates to mark their accomplishments.

“Since the start of the programme, we have reached more than 100 000 students, of which more than 11 000 have participated in the Huawei ICT certification training. Of this, more than 2 000 students have successfully obtained the globally industry recognised Huawei Certified ICT Associate accreditation,” said Chen.

He congratulated the 2023 students, instructors, academy management, and staff members for their hard work, which saw an improvement in the academy’s national pass rate.

National Skills Authority CEO Zamokwakhe Khuzwayo said the awards ceremony was the culmination of South Africa's journey towards digital transformation, showcasing progress in nurturing and developing ICT talent.

The National Skills Authority is a statutory body under the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET).

According to Khuzwayo, the DHET’s mandate is to develop a skilled and capable workforce, whilst broadening the skills base of the country to support an inclusive growth path.

“The Huawei ICT Talent Development Annual Awards Ceremony is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our newly registered ICT Academies, as well as the exceptional contributions made by our instructors in cultivating and nurturing ICT talent.

“We must continue to invest in our youth, providing them with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in the digital era. Together, we can build a future where South Africa stands at the forefront of technological advancements, driving innovation and shaping the world.”

Waldon Hendricks, the head of ICT special programmes at CPUT, accepted the Excellent ICT Academy Award for 2023 on behalf of his academy and emphasised the collaborative and innovative community built through the partnership.

“The Excellent Huawei Club Award for 2023 is not just an accolade for us as a University; it's a recognition of the vibrant, innovative community we've built,” said Hendricks.

“My journey as a lecturer, instructor, and mentor has been incredibly fulfilling. Witnessing the growth and development of my students, navigating challenges like keeping pace with new technologies, and catering to diverse learning styles has been a remarkable experience. Each obstacle deepened my resolve to be an exceptional mentor and guide,” he stated.

Student registrations for the Huawei ICT Academy programme will start in late February 2024.

Interested students can click here, to apply.