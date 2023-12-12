InfoVerge Solutions welcomes Musawenkosi Mahlaba as new CEO

Musawenkosi Mahlaba.

InfoVerge Solutions, a prominent player in the IT consulting and Microsoft Systems Integration arena, is delighted to announce the appointment of Musawenkosi Mahlaba as our new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With a distinguished career spanning over 24 years in the ICT sector, Mahlaba, as he’s affectionately called, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of sales experience and leadership in various capacities.

Leadership journey – Mahlaba has held multiple leadership roles, showcasing his expertise and strategic vision in steering organisations to new heights. His illustrious career includes pivotal positions at renowned companies, such as Hewlett-Packard, Datacentrix, Cisco, Microsoft, BCX, Nexio (formerly known as StorTech), Dell EMC and Liquid Telecom South Africa.

Versatile expertise – Mahlaba's professional journey encompasses a spectrum of leadership responsibilities, including:

Accounts, business and market management

Industry subject matter expert in public safety

Executive business development

Managing executive

Public sector regional sales director

Public sector executive director

A legacy of excellence– Throughout his career, Mahlaba has been instrumental in driving business growth and fostering innovation and partnerships. His strategic insights and commitment to excellence have consistently contributed to the success of the organisations he has served.

Excitement for the future– Speaking on his appointment, Mahlaba expressed his enthusiasm, stating: "I am honoured to join InfoVerge Solutions at this pivotal moment. The company's commitment to delivering transformative IT solutions aligns with my passion for driving technological innovation. I look forward to leading InfoVerge into a new era of growth and success."

About InfoVerge Solutions – InfoVerge Solutions is a leading IT consulting and Microsoft Systems Integrator based in Gauteng, South Africa, with a footprint across the country and multiple regional offices in six other provinces. The company focuses on delivering high-performing IT solutions to both public and private sectors. InfoVerge is poised to continue its legacy of excellence under the leadership of Mahlaba.

With immediate effect, he will be spending more time with the current executive structure and customers, contributing to some key decisions. His tenure as CEO starts in the new financial year, starting 1 March 2024.

The entire InfoVerge family extends a warm welcome to Mahlaba as he takes the helm as CEO and looks forward to a future of continued success and innovation.