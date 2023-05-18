Home

Huawei intros 'internet of energy' solutions for power industry

By Sibahle Malinga
18 May 2023
Edwin Diender, Huawei CIO of global energy.

Huawei South Africa has launched a portfolio of “intelligent products” to help firms operating in the electric power industry facilitate their digital transformation journey and navigate various power grid scenarios.

The products were announced in Cape Town this week by Edwin Diender, Huawei CIO of global energy, during the Enlit Africa Conference 2023, formerly known as African Utility Week.

As the country continues to grapple with worsening load-shedding, the Chinese telecoms company has rolled out various renewable energy solutions and says it has seen an uptick in its renewable energy business in SA.

The latest product portfolio, which has been available globally for a while, ensures secure, stable and economical operations of the core infrastructure of power systems, while optimising the management and monitoring of power transmission lines, says Huawei.

It is based on the company’s Energy Spark Architecture, which helps electric power companies achieve secure, efficient, green and sustainable development through innovation, it claims.

According to Diender, by leveraging technological advancements and embracing sustainability, power industry firms can accelerate their energy transition and improve business performance, while contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable future.

The new solutions are: Intelligent Transmission Line Inspection, Power Distribution IOT Solution and Electric Power Wireless Campus Network.

According to Diender, Huawei integrated emerging ICT and digital power platforms with best industry practices to build its solution system for the electric power industry.

“The three practical solutions that we are launching here today are aimed at accelerating the digitisation journey for the energy industry in three steps,” explained Diender.

“Firstly, by transforming a conventional grid into a smart grid. And then by bringing electricity meters into an advanced meter infrastructure, and combining it with intelligent connectivity to provide the potential to move it into the ‘internet of energy’.

“The internet of energy ensures energy is available instantly – just like the information on your smartphone is available at the touch of your hand.”

At the conference, Huawei also released a white paper on electric power communication all-optical network architecture and technologies, to help facilitate the digital transformation of the electric power industry.

The white paper explains how to build an intelligent optical base for power communication networks based on the all-optical architecture. It also aims to help the electric power industry cope with digital challenges, meet technical requirements for digital transformation and accelerate digital transformation.

