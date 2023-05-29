Four ways to fast-track your digital transformation Join NTT at Cisco Live in Las Vegas, June 2023, and talk to our experts about four building blocks for digital success every organisation must consider.

Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither is business success.

Operating in an increasingly digital world, organisations must have several building blocks in place when they embark on a digital transformation strategy. These building blocks relate to a range of business and IT functions, including customer experience, the network, the adoption of software-defined infrastructure and moving data and applications to the cloud.

Putting all these building blocks together can get complicated quickly and organisations may lack the in-house skills to make sense of it all. This is where managed service providers (MSPs) like NTT come to the rescue. As a “one-stop shop”, we offer the expertise and support to put organisations on track to digital success. And we achieve this through long-standing global partnerships with the likes of Cisco and Microsoft.

Compromise is not an option

Our technology partnership with Cisco has delivered benefits to our clients for more than three decades. We always look forward to Cisco Live events around the world as an opportunity to emphasise our close connection, and this June, we’ll be at Cisco Live in Las Vegas (find details below on how to join us there).

We know how busy conference-goers can be, so we’ve chosen four key building blocks of digital success to highlight at the event in the form of concise “pit stops”, with our team of experts on the ground to put visitors on the right track.

This comes at the same time as our announcements that NTT and Cisco are launching IOT as a service for enterprise customers as well as SPEKTRA (Sentient Platform for Network Transformation), the next generation of our global services platform for our managed networks solutions.

Four building blocks of digital transformation

1. Managed services

NTT’s portfolio of managed services, which spans cloud, networking, security, collaboration and more, is in high demand.

Take networks as an example: our 2022–23 Global Network Report shows that 93% of CIOs and CTOs agree (51% strongly) that they’re increasingly looking to partner with specialist MSPs for network as a service solutions.

To manage complex network requirements, they need someone to advise them on how their network is evolving, where they should invest in it and how best to architect it. Taking this step allows them to bridge in-house skills gaps and keep pace with innovation in networking.

MSPs are experienced in moving organisations smoothly from network planning and design to full operation and maintenance. They can also implement and manage technologies such as predictive analytics, automation and AIOps, all of which deliver new efficiencies to organisations.

2. Full-stack observability

IT managers are fast realising that traditional monitoring tools, skills and processes are no longer adequate for the networks and applications they need to track.

Modern applications, which often form part of a multicloud ecosystem, have to be highly agile, but organisations may be stuck with a siloed monitoring approach that delivers limited insights and business value.

Full-stack observability gives organisations unified, real-time visibility of availability and performance all the way through their IT stack – computing, storage, the network, customer-facing applications and more. This makes it much easier for IT teams to find and address anomalies, often before they even affect users or the business.

A 2022 Cisco AppDynamics survey of 1 200 IT professionals found that 88% reported that their organisations’ appetite for full-stack observability had increased over the previous 12 months, and 90% said implementing full-stack observability solutions would be a priority for their organisation in the next 12 months.

3. Software life cycle management services

It’s one thing for organisations to choose the best software for their operations, but quite another to keep up with software upgrades and licence management across a sprawling estate.

IT teams may soon find they don’t really understand all their software licences or that they’re paying for licences they don't need. This could result in overspending on software or the risk of expensive vendor audits.

The solution lies in software life cycle management services, which help organisations to consolidate licences and give them more visibility and control throughout the software life cycle. This is a great way to reduce management complexities and protect organisations against compliance-related and financial risks.

We give our clients access to the innovation and expertise essential to achieving this “next-level” management of their software-defined infrastructure through our Services Portal, which presents insights into the availability and life cycle status of their hardware and software.

4. Zero trust services

Never trust; always verify. New cyber threats appear around the world every day, and it’s becoming more and more complicated to keep organisations’ data and applications secure – especially as hybrid working has upended traditional perimeter-based security.

Zero trust security is part of the new range of defences that organisations can deploy.

Users or devices used to inherit access to resources when they connected to on-campus networks by plugging in a network cable, for example, or connecting via a virtual private network. But that assumption of trust is no longer sufficient: instead, each and every connection needs to be checked to verify that there is a valid and authorised user behind it.

There is also a higher level of automation than before, tied to the identity of a device or a user. If an employee resigns, for example, their level of access must be automatically decreased.