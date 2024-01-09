Home

Industry news

Opinion

In depth
Newsletters

Surveys

Events

Webinars

Microsites

Jobs

Publications

Videos

About

Disposal of Telkom’s tower unit continues

By Staff Writer
09 Jan 2024
Swiftnet owns a portfolio of 6 200 communication towers in South Africa.

Telkom says the potential disposal of its masts and towers business is ongoing and shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in its securities.

This follows the telco's initiation of negotiations with a preferred bidder for the sale of its Swiftnet tower business in November.

Swiftnet owns a portfolio of 6 200 communication towers in South Africa.

In a statement issued via SENS yesterday, Telkom noted that if the deal is successfully concluded, it may have a material effect on the price of the company’s securities.

“Shareholders are herewith further informed that continued progress has been made on meeting certain agreed milestones under the exclusivity arrangement, including that the bidder has completed its confirmatory due diligence,” reads the statement.

“Shareholders are advised that the exclusive negotiations may or may not lead to a transaction, and therefore, are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s securities until a further announcement is made.”

According to Telkom, the preferred bidder is a consortium of equity investors (including a black economic empowerment partner), led and managed by a reputable private equity firm.

Shareholders were also informed that the transaction, if successfully concluded, will be subject to customary conditions precedent for such deals. These include securing regulatory approvals, and approval from Telkom shareholders, given that it would constitute a category one transaction in terms of the listings requirements of the JSE.

Subscribe to Daily eNews
Error!
See also
Networking Jun 13, 2023

Telkom posts flat revenue as legacy business suffers

Telkom rolls out EVs in customer engagement drive

Wireless Nov 21, 2023

Telkom starts talks to dispose of tower unit

Networking Nov 21, 2023

Telkom heads for consolidation to deliver new strategy

Telkom halts president’s bid for SIU probe into company

SIU wants clarity on state institutions after court loss