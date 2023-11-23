Sam Altman reinstated as CEO of OpenAI

OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, has endured a rollercoaster “leadership transition”.

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) firm OpenAI has agreed to reinstate Sam Altman as CEO, after firing him last week.

The organisation made the announcement in a post on social media platform X, saying: “We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO, with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (chairman), Larry Summers and Adam D’Angelo.”

OpenAI announced Altman’s departure as CEO and board member on 17 November, saying a review process by the board concluded that “he was not consistently candid in his communications”.

Two days after the ChatGPT creator announced its “leadership transition”, OpenAI mega-investor Microsoft hired Altman and fellow ousted OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman to “lead a new, advanced AI research team”.

“When I decided to join Microsoft on Sunday evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team,” said Altman, after his OpenAI reinstatement was announced.

“With the new board and with [Microsoft CEO] Satya Nadella’s support, I’m looking forward to returning to OpenAI, and building on our strong partnership with Microsoft.”

Nadella said the move to reinstate Altman was encouraging. “We believe this is a first essential step on a path to more stable, well-informed and effective governance.

“Sam, Greg and I have talked and agreed they have a key role to play along with the OpenAI leadership team in ensuring it continues to thrive and build on its mission.

“We look forward to building on our strong partnership and delivering the value of this next generation of AI to our customers and partners,” added Nadella.