More than a partnership – Infinetix, Blackshots come together to change lives through technology Infinetix recently announced a groundbreaking partnership with Blackshots. Together, the two businesses are redefining the essence of investment, moving beyond profit and focusing on the transformation and growth of their community and country.

Infinetix’s new partnership with Blackshots isn't merely a business deal; it's the fusion of a shared vision between close friends who are unyielding in their belief in South Africa's potential. “Blackshots is an investment company that is seeking to partner with like-minded businesses that are not only good in South Africa, but for South Africans,” begins Mmusi Maimane. “Siv [Ngesi], Mpakie [Nompakamiso Hude] and I are family and, together, we bring an aggregated set of skills to Infinetix. We’re not in business simply as a function of profit. We are genuinely bullish about South Africa and we believe that all South Africans should be digital citizens.”

Together, Infinetix and Blackshots function as a level one business, but also a business looking to expand its borders – something David Musikanth and Dion Visagie, two of Infinetix’s directors, believe this strategic partnership will bring. “We are trying to help our community, our country and our customers grow and thrive in our economy as well as in economies outside of South Africa,” adds Visagie. “If we want to grow this country, we have to become competitive on a global basis. If we can do that ourselves and help our customers do that, we're achieving what we set out to do.”

Next-generation system integration company

In the space of 15 years, Infinetix has evolved from a small business of five to over 200 employees. While their first office may have had no furniture, they’re now expanding – in full-force – throughout the country to become a next-generation system integration company. Infinetix is also a key partner to the Stormers, providing valuable technological equipment for use by players and management. “We come from very humble beginnings. We remain humble,” says Musikanth. “Going forward, I believe the next five years are going to be absolutely amazing for us… we've grown, we’ve moved, we’ve taken chances and big risks because we know what we can do and we have a lot of faith in ourselves.”

“Infinetix has done some incredible work in the past 15 years in serving businesses and the community, but is also aware of changes taking place,” says Hude. “They want to be part of the solution, which is why partnering with Blackshots makes sense strategically. Not only do the two parties have similar values, the partnership, on an individual level, bring enormous skills on board that will grow the business and community at large.”

Infinetix’s new board members all offer something unique to the business. Maimane is a well-respected politician, academic and businessman. He brings strong leadership skills and an extensive knowledge of both the corporate and government sector. Ngesi is unapologetic about wanting to change lives. He is well-known for his work with different charities and has become a major player in the ever-changing entertainment industry. A business and communications expert who has worked in corporate South Africa and abroad with major brands for over a decade, Hude’s extensive marketing experience will help to grow the business and ensure it is top of mind within the industry.

“Infinetix is a business that thrives around connecting with people. We get deeply entrenched with our customers to understand their business better, to become a part of it and change it for the better. It’s a dynamic and exciting place to be,” Visagie says. “Blackshots is a team that has come on board to help the business grow and we want them here because we want to do exactly the same thing.”

Along with Blackshots and five of the company’s key technology vendors – Dell, Microsoft, VMware, Veeam and Fortinet – Infinetix is hosting its Gauteng Regional Event on 24 May 2023. This prestigious event is a celebration of 15 years in the business, an exciting new partnership and the opening of a new office in Pretoria.