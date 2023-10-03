ISACA SA conference to tackle leadership in a shifting digital landscape

Claudelle von Eck, founder of Brave Inflexions, will deliver the opening keynote at the ISACA SA conference.

The ISACA South African Chapter event, taking place from October 5 to 12, promises an insightful experience for attendees.

Themed 'The Digital Dilemma,' the main conference on October 9-10 features plenary sessions and four dedicated tracks, covering topics from IT auditing and GRC to cyber insurance, digital trust, the metaverse, data analytics, AI, and automation.

Keynote speakers include:

Claudelle von Eck, founder of Brave Inflexions, addressing "Leading through a digital maze with shifting walls."

Faizal Docrat, MD at DocCorp, providing the closing keynote.

Sheril Naicker, cloud specialist at Microsoft SA, starting day two with "Dare to dream."

Shirley Machaba, CEO of PWC, concluding the conference with a keynote.

Two panel discussions will focus on navigating the digital business landscape and ensuring organisational resilience:

Day one's CIO panel, "Navigating the Digital Crossroads," will be led by John Bosco Arends, chairperson of the Chartered CIO Council for Middle East and Africa. The panellists include Reshenn Dhewnarian, technology strategist at the Sisekelo Institute of Business & Technology; Aletta van Tromp, director at ICFP; and Justin Williams, CISO at MTN.

Day two's CISO Alliances panel, "Balancing Cyber Vulnerabilities, Operational Disruptions, and Resilience," moderated by Zakiyya Cassimjee, CISO at Mpact, will feature Grant Hughes, principal security architect at Engen Oil; Chris Gatsi, IT audit manager at Bidvest Group; Kudakwashe Charandura, head of cyber advisory at SNG GT; and Kgothatso Maoko, head of fraud and investigations at MTN.

Additionally, there will be a pre-event workshop (October 5-6) on robotic process automation and its security implications, and a post-event workshop (October 11-12) focusing on artificial intelligence and its impact on security operations.

For more information, visit the ISACA SA Chapter Conference web site.

* ITWeb is the official media partner for the ISACA SA Chapter conference.