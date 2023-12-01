Funding initiative seeks sustainable innovations

Didi Onwu, managing editor of the Anzisha Prize.

The Anzisha Prize has opened applications for its upcoming funding cycle, with a focus on green tech entrepreneurs who combine innovation and sustainability, and are passionate about making a positive impact on the environment.

It covers a range of sectors, including renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, waste management, food upcycling and eco-friendly product development.

“In recent years, the impacts of the climate crisis and environmental destruction have become all too visible to South Africans,” says Didi Onwu, managing editor of the Anzisha Prize.

“From the floods that ravaged KwaZulu-Natal in 2022, to the drought that brought Gqeberha close to its own ‘Day Zero’, our impact on the natural world cannot be ignored.

“At the Anzisha Prize, we’ve always believed that innovative entrepreneurs are key to solving some of the world’s biggest issues, including those concerning climate and the environment.”

This year’s process will select four applicants to join the 2023/24 cohort, which aims to include a total of 29 entrepreneurs.

By taking part in the Anzisha Prize, the entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to win a share of cash prizes worth over $60 000 (R1.1 million) and receive practical support for their businesses.

Key among the qualities sought are green entrepreneurs and ventures that are raising environmental awareness, creativity and innovation, and are committed to creating positive social and environmental impact.

“These businesses are helping to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, conserve resources and protect ecosystems,” says Onwu. “They are also creating new jobs and opportunities in the green economy.”

Successful applicants to the multi-year fellowship will have their performance tracked throughout the length of the programme. Businesses that show growth and initiative are rewarded with benefits and services, such as short courses, cloud services and cash stipends.

Graduates of the programme stand to benefit from being part of the Anzisha Prize’s alumni network, which offers connections that can be leveraged for further growth.

Applications for the fellowship close on 31 December, with the new fellows to be announced in June 2024.

To apply, click here.