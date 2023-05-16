Westcon-Comstor, Cisco, Microsoft partner at 2023 ITWeb Security Summit

Louise Taute, Managing Director, Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa.

Westcon-Comstor, which positions itself as the fast-growing South African value-added distributor, is pleased to announce it has partnered with Cisco and Microsoft as a bronze sponsor of the 18th annual ITWeb Security Summit. The companies will showcase collaborative solutions designed to help organisations tackle the modern challenges of cloud and digitally centric security threats at the event, which is scheduled to take place on 6 and 7 June at the Sandton Convention Centre and 15 June at the Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the South African cyber security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.01% over the forecast period (2022-2027). The growth in the South African security market is closely linked to an increase in digitalisation projects, ongoing hybrid work models and the resultant pockets of vulnerable data that need to be protected.

"The security threat is an ever-present one and it remains the number one concern for CISOs in South Africa who are scrambling to ensure that their data assets remain secure,” says Louise Taute, Managing Director, Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa. "We look forward to engaging with partners and end-user customers at the 18th annual ITWeb Security Summit. We will showcase how layering the security solutions of Cisco and Microsoft can provide a far-reaching security portfolio and create a solid security posture for organisations grappling with the threat of data breaches, ransomware and organised cyber crime.”

Working together, Westcon-Comstor, Cisco and Microsoft offer resellers and customers a comprehensive set of security as a service solutions that secure a business from the data centre, across the network and to the edge. The combined solution offering is available to partners directly from Westcon-Comstor or through its digital marketplace and includes products that support zero trust access, IOT security, next-gen SOC and security for the cloud and DevOps.

In addition to its solution offerings, the Westcon-Comstor security team also offers partners access to professional services through a team of highly certified security professionals, a host of additional security solutions and accredited training through the Westcon-Comstor Academy.

A premier annual event in the cyber security industry, the ITWeb Security Summit brings together industry experts, thought leaders and professionals from around the world. This year, attendees can learn about the latest trends and technologies in cyber security from over 60 speakers, participate in eight tracks over two days, network with peers and industry leaders and share best practices at the event.

Don’t forget to visit Westcon-Comstor, Cisco and Microsoft for a full view of how your business can improve its security posture and identify potential threats before they occur.