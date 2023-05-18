ZTE TECS Cloud Platform earns prestigious GlobalData Leader rating for three consecutive years * Full score leader rating showcases ZTE's distinct advantages and robust capabilities in the field of cloud platforms.

* ZTE advanced cloud architecture and versatility for various cloud scenarios enable operators to reduce costs and ensure seamless evolution.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of ICT solutions, announced today that its TECS (Tulip Elastic Cloud System) solution has once again received the full score leader rating in all six dimensions, according to the latest NFVI/Telco Cloud rating report for 2023 by GlobalData, a renowned data analytics and consulting company in the global ICT industry. ZTE's TECS Cloud Platform has achieved the esteemed GlobalData Leader rating for three consecutive years.

The report evaluated the top six telco cloud platform vendors worldwide across six dimensions: solution architecture, carrier grade features, management, market momentum, performance and professional services. ZTE has once again attained full marks in all six dimensions, securing its third consecutive leader ratings. This accomplishment further showcases ZTE's distinct advantages and robust capabilities in the field of cloud platforms.

According to GlobalData, ZTE's TECS products offer notable advantages in terms of advanced architecture and versatility for various cloud scenarios, enabling operators to reduce costs and ensure seamless evolution. The TECS dual-engine cloud platform facilitates unified deployment and management of containers, virtual machines and bare metal resources. The architecture supports on-demand switching between virtual machines and containers, flexibly responds to uncertain containerised service models and evolves towards cloud-native and expands capacity on demand. Additionally, the platform supports scalable capacity expansion and evolution by leveraging existing resource pools, enhancing resource utilisation and reducing time to market.

As per the GlobalData report, ZTE's NEO smart cloud card builds a new computing architecture centred on the data processing unit (DPU). This innovative approach enables offloading and acceleration of computing, networking, storage and security tasks, effectively reducing the CPU's workload. Consequently, the overall system performance is improved. The NEO smart cloud card finds wide applicability in both CT (communications technology) and IT cloud scenarios.

In the telco cloud domain, the NEO card is utilised to offload computing power and manage containers, satisfying the requirements of cloud-native applications with significant flow tables and high forwarding demands. In edge scenarios, ZTE's MEC (multi-access edge computing) solution, built on the NEO cloud cards, offers plug-and-play functionality, high integration and enhanced security. This solution facilitates the deployment of diverse cloud resources with varying specifications throughout the operator's network. It also caters to the differentiated needs of enterprises, empowering vertical industry applications.

In private and public cloud scenarios, the NEO cloud cards are employed for bare metal cloud management. This implementation allows bare metal resources to possess the performance characteristics of physical machines while retaining the elasticity typically associated with virtual machines. Consequently, enterprises can swiftly migrate to the cloud while leveraging the advantages of both physical and virtual infrastructures.

GlobalData noted that ZTE's Cloud Infrastructure Intelligent Analysis System (CIIA) is at a leading level in the industry. CIIA provides users with a one-stop cloud resource pool operation and maintenance solution, including capabilities such as risk identification, fault diagnosis, quality optimisation, resource management and northbound interface. Furthermore, CIIA incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) in multiple scenarios, facilitating the advancement of operational and maintenance capabilities towards level four autonomy in networks.

To date, ZTE TECS products have been successfully deployed in over 500 virtualised projects across the globe. ZTE has formed deep collaborations with leading global operators and government enterprise customers, successfully penetrating multiple high-end operator markets. Moreover, ZTE assumes significant responsibilities within standard organisations and open source communities such as ETSI, OpenStack, CNCF and OpenDaylight. By partnering with industry allies, ZTE strives to build an open and mutually beneficial industrial ecosystem. Their commitment lies in establishing an intelligent cloud platform with exceptional performance, simplified operation and maintenance and unparalleled security. Joining forces with global operators and industry partners, ZTE endeavours to shape a brighter future.