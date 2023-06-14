ZTE secures two major awards at Asian Telecom Awards 2023 * ZTE won the Technology Innovation of the Year – Philippines award for its partnership with Converge ICT Solutions. ZTE introduced the first residential XGS-PON services in the Philippines through Converge.

* ZTE secured the HR Initiative of the Year – Philippines award with its FLIP program.

ZTE secures two major awards at the Asian Telecom Awards 2023.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of ICT solutions, has been honoured with two prestigious awards at the Asian Telecom Awards 2023. ZTE received the “Technology Innovation of the Year – Philippines” and “HR Initiative of the Year – Philippines” awards. These accolades acknowledge ZTE’s outstanding accomplishments and initiatives among Asia’s top telecommunications companies.

The Asia Telecom Awards commend the endeavours of telecommunications companies across Asia in delivering the top-notch products and services in a challenging market. ZTE distinguished itself from the competition by utilising ZTE XGS-PON for network expansion and implementing the Filipino Localization Improvement Program (FLIP). FLIP focuses on enhancing the skills of local engineers and driving localisation efforts, demonstrating ZTE's commitment to empowering the Filipino telecommunications industry.

ZTE bagged the Technology Innovation of the Year – Philippines award for its partnership with Converge ICT Solutions, the country’s fastest growing fibre internet provider. ZTE introduced the first residential XGS-PON services in the Philippines through Converge, enabling an industry-first average speed of 8Gbps. This brings a first-world country experience for Converge’s clientele, catering to bandwidth-hungry applications, more users and an increased number of devices.

“ZTE Philippines will continue to be the country’s partner in bringing forth second-to-none technology innovations, remaining faithful to our commitment towards driving the digital economy,” said Zhang Chaohao, CMO of ZTE Philippines.

Meanwhile, ZTE also claimed the HR Initiative of the Year – Philippines award for its FLIP program, a meticulously planned talent management strategy aimed at recruiting and nurturing digital talent in the industry. Additionally, ZTE has entered into a strategic co-operation memorandum of understanding (MOU) with two of the Philippines' premier universities, the University of Santo Tomas (UST) and the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, as part of an Industry-Academe Linkage Program (IALP). This collaboration strengthens industry-academe partnerships and fosters mutual growth.

“All these initiatives and partnerships initiated by ZTE Philippines steer the company towards a successful direction, as well as contribute to the country’s economic development as a whole, given the exceptional talent that ZTE plans to attract, develop and retain,” said Jin Zhichao, CTO of ZTE Philippines.

“Being a company that believes in the quality of the Filipino workforce, we look forward to attracting and nurturing even more outstanding talents from the Philippines,” concluded Liu Feng, HR Director of ZTE Philippines.