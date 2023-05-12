SecurityHQ expands operations in Middle East SecurityHQ, which positions itself as a leading global managed security services provider (MSSP), has increased its presence in the Middle East with an expansion of its Global Security Operation Centre (SOC) amid significant growth.

SecurityHQ has taken its presence of 17+ years in the Middle East to the next level, with the expansion of its offices and operations, situated in Dubai Digital Park. This expansion is one of SecurityHQ’s six Global Security Operation Centres located around the globe.

With the growth of the team and the demand of Middle East based customers in a variety of sectors, including telecommunications, oil and gas and financial services, it was a natural decision to expand offices and team capability in the region.

“The adversaries that our customers are up against, be it nation state, organised crime groups and everyone in between, are finding ways to diversify and evolve their techniques to either avoid detection or inflict more damage. In response, we have invested heavily in additional technology and talent, with supplementary cyber security capabilities, analysts, offensive security specialists, incident response experts, and upgraded platforms, to ensure that we deliver for our customers based in the Middle East,” said Aaron Hambleton, Director Middle East & Africa at SecurityHQ.

SecurityHQ’s multiple global security operation centres are designed to rapidly identify and limit the impact of security incidents, via 24/7/365 threat monitoring, detection and targeted response.

“It has never been more important to have the right MSSP that has the capability and the global reach to detect and respond to emerging and prevalent threats, coupled with local and highly skilled resources,” said Feras Tappuni, CEO of SecurityHQ.

To learn more about this expansion and the award-winning services offered, message sales@securityhq.com.

