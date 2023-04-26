ZTE ranked first for server shipment in China’s telecoms market * Shipped 175 000 units of X86 servers in 2022 in China, ranking first in the country’s telecoms market.

* ZTE servers and storage products revenue exceeded USD1.5 billion in 2022, with a year-on-year growth of nearly 80%.

* ZTE servers and storage products have been used in over 40 countries and regions.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global provider of ICT solutions, announced today that it has shipped 175 000 units of X86 servers in 2022 in China, ranking first in the country’s telecoms market, according to the 2022 China Server Market Tracking Report released by the International Data Corporation (IDC).

After leading the x86 server shipments in the telecoms market in 2021, ZTE has once again become the top brand in the Chinese telecoms industry in 2022.

In addition, ZTE servers and storage products have witnessed rapid growth in multiple industries such as the internet, finance, transportation and power. In the financial industry, they have been widely applied in fields such as large banks, joint-stock banks, city commercial banks, insurance and securities. In the internet industry, ZTE has become the mainstream supplier of server and storage products for many leading internet enterprises.

ZTE servers and storage products revenue exceeded USD1.5 billion in 2022, with a year-on-year growth of nearly 80%. According to the latest data released by IDC, the sales and the shipments of ZTE’s rack servers rose to the top five in China in 2022.

With many years of R&D and production expertise, ZTE servers and storage products have been used in over 40 countries and regions, including five major R&D bases in Shenzhen, Nanjing, Changsha, Chengdu and Shanghai. ZTE has developed a full range of server and storage products, including general servers, GPU servers, liquid cooling servers, all-flash storage products, mixed-flash storage products and distributed disk array products. In 2022, the ZTE server automation production line was put into use, with an annual server manufacturing capacity of 500 000 units per year.

ZTE has become one of the world’s leading server vendors after years of rapid and continuous growth. With its smart computing power, ZTE will collaborate with more partners to keep investing in the R&D of servers and storage products, create higher-quality products, promote the digital development of every industry and foster the prosperity and growth of the digital economy.