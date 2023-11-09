Investec, Verto sign API deal for cross-border transactions

APIs provide a way for banks to open up their data and services to third-party developers.

Banking and wealth management group Investec has partnered with fintech firm Verto to enable South African businesses to make cross-border transactions using an application programming interface (API).

The partnership comes as Investec expands its banking integrations and API capabilities through its Investec Developer platform.

Investec claims it is the only bank in South Africa to have opened its APIs to individual clients.

APIs can provide a way for banks to open up their data and services to third-party developers, who can then build new applications and services on top of them.

In a statement, Verto says the collaboration with Investec supports its mission to redefine cross-border business-to-business payments for South African companies operating globally.

“This partnership represents the convergence of two credible and compliant cross-border payment financial institutions, and is a continuation of our strategy of bringing our platform to more businesses in Africa,” says Ola Oyetayo, CEO of London-based Verto.

The company recently acquired a licence to operate in South Africa from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority.

It notes the partnership enables South African businesses to send and receive international payments through a single API or Verto’s web and mobile platform. This technology simplifies currency conversion and global account management, while upholding global regulatory best practices, it adds.

“The Verto platform addresses key pain points for South African businesses making cross-border payments,” says Oyetayo. “It offers self-service options and a fully-automated system currently in development.”

According to consultancy firm McKinsey, APIs are easy, fast and secure ways for customers to access banking products and services.

It points out that banks and financial institutions are increasingly looking to deploy APIs for all areas, from traditional business, to the emerging playing fields of banking-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service and embedded finance.

“With technology advancements and API-driven solutions, we are continuously looking for new and innovative ways to bring banking functionality to our clients and their businesses,” says Scott Stanton, head of banking at Investec South Africa.

“In collaboration with the developer community, Investec continues to help solve the business challenges faced today. Investec is also developing no-code solutions, which provide a more user-friendly approach to leveraging APIs and allow all clients, not only those with access to developers, to benefit from our vision of taking API banking integration mainstream.”

According to Investec, one example of this is the recent launch of Spreadsheet Banking, which is currently in beta for Investec private banking and corporate business clients.

The service directly connects Microsoft Excel spreadsheets to clients’ private bank and corporate business accounts, enabling them to securely import transaction data directly into their workbooks, with a few simple steps, it explains.