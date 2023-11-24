Logicalis, Gigamon launch Deep Observability Solution to South African enterprise market

The partnership will bring the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline to joint customers.

Gigamon offers a deep observability pipeline that harnesses actionable network-derived intelligence, eliminates security blind spots, and is ranked the number one market share leader, in Deep Observability, with over 4 000 customers worldwide.

By utilising this network intelligence, Gigamon helps customers to detect previously concealed threat activity and optimise network traffic by as much as 80%.

Caroline Beswick, Logicalis Networking Practice Manager, expands on the relationship between Logicalis and Gigamon:

"This relationship gives us a unique opportunity to add greater value and to have different conversations with our existing customers, as well as open doors to new customers. We are not replacing any existing solution in their environment. We are bringing a new Deep Observability Pipeline to market with Gigamon, which will enhance current workloads, provide better security, reduce costs and enable them to implement a true Zero Trust architecture.

"Traditional monitoring systems look one-directional and monitor what is of interest to it. With Gigamon, customers can monitor their entire hybrid cloud infrastructure with a single pane of glass, reducing complexity and tool sprawl, and not just incoming and outgoing network traffic but the east to west lateral traffic moving within and across hybrid cloud infrastructure, giving full visibility with automation and orchestration. This is true Zero Trust capability."

Jon Kane, Gigamon Senior Sales Director, EMEA Channels and Alliances, says:

"As a truly global company with a strong presence in South Africa, Logicalis specialises in providing cloud, security, connectivity and networking, whilst supplying managed services to customers in all these areas. We’re excited to partner on new opportunities with Logicalis, bringing our Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline to joint customers to help secure their hybrid cloud infrastructure."

Gigamon’s Partner Ecosystem aligns well with Logicalis strategic partners and existing deployments with the likes of Cisco and Splunk, Fortinet, as well as cloud providers AWS and Microsoft Azure.

Logicalis is a global provider of digital IT solutions and managed services, unlocking the potential of technology to deliver real business outcomes. It designs, builds and supports ICT solutions for customers, focusing on areas such as cyber security, network transformation, unified communications and collaboration, cloud adoption, and digital transformation.