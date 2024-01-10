Exploring the physical security landscape of SA at INSIGHTS ONLINE

INSIGHTS ONLINE 2024.

In a world where organisations battle the ever-growing threat to security on both a physical and cyber level, having information to hand can make the difference between overcoming or succumbing to threats. The Elvey Group (a company within the Hudaco Group of companies) has invested a substantial amount of time into finding ways to address and counter security threats.

“For enterprises and SMEs who are serious about taking their business into the future, the Elvey Group would like to invite them to attend the INSIGHTS ONLINE research webinar,” says Tasha Smith, Sales and Marketing Director for the Elvey Group.

To be held on Thursday, 8 February 2024, the INSIGHTS ONLINE conference will help to future-proof and grow businesses as they face the unique challenges evident in South Africa.

INSIGHTS ONLINE is the culmination of a large-scale independent research project that investigates the unique South African physical security landscape. Input was taken from the country’s most influential and knowledgeable security industry specialists working in systems integration, consulting and commercial businesses across multiple verticals in all nine provinces.

INSIGHTS ONLINE discusses:

Failing infrastructure – the impact of power shortages and a shift from 2G to 4G communications.

The future of cloud solutions.

Managing the cyber security threat.

Technology trends to future-proof your business – what’s next?

As a leading distributor in the industry, the Elvey Group identified the need for an in-depth study into the physical security landscape of South Africa. Through its individual businesses, Elvey Security Technologies and Pentagon Distribution, the group distributes local and global brands of intrusion detection, surveillance, access control, fire detection equipment and seamlessly integrates systems over IP in combination with building management systems. This ensures that Elvey Group offers an end-to-end physical security solution.

“We believe that a clear and insightful understanding of the current security landscape will provide businesses with a competitive edge and help them move strongly and sustainably into the future. We acknowledge that the South African security sector is unlike any other globally, and therefore requires a customised approach. This is why we decided to contract reputable market research leaders BMi Research to undertake this research project. It is, in fact, the first extensive research project that specifically considers technology trends, and the unique challenges and opportunities that the South African security sector faces,” says Smith.

“Informed decision-making is at the core for ongoing business continuity and competitiveness, and therefore having access to the necessary tools, presented by the research data in INSIGHTS ONLINE, will be a boon for businesses,” adds Smith.

The company responsible for undertaking and compiling the data for the INSIGHTS ONLINE research project is a full-service research house, within the Cognition Holdings group of companies. BMi Research has been providing the South African market with valuable insights across multiple sectors for 50 years.

Interested parties can register for this free to attend webinar. Register at https://my.demio.com/ref/GvTVcf5S7mEUSjKg.

For more information, contact Elvey, (+27) 011 401 6700, info@elvey.co.za, www.elvey.co.za.

