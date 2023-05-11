Dedicated support division boosts Fusion Software customer satisfaction

Anne-Marié de Waal.

On the back of rapid growth, integrated software solutions and business management tools provider Fusion Software has implemented four business units to deliver faster, more focused services.

The company implemented DevOps, project management, sales and support divisions over two years ago, with a dedicated line manager to head each one. Anne-Marié de Waal, who heads the support division, says the move is paying dividends for Fusion Software clients.

She explains that the company’s rapid growth in recent years meant support tickets and queries were taking longer to attend to. “By creating a skilled and dedicated support desk as the client’s first point of contact post-implementation, we have made available expert resources to help clients faster,” De Waal says.

She explains that Fusion Software designed its ticketing system around its own solutions, with a six-strong support team upskilled on every aspect of the company’s software. “Our software is very broad, so while all our team members have a strong technical background, we have also upskilled them on our software specifically. In addition to this, we are constantly working on an internal knowledge base for our staff as they deal with tickets and queries ranging from accounting, stock and manufacturing, through to timesheets and jobs.

"Support administrators have the technical skills to help clients migrate data or add users, or to help them use the front end of our solutions, whether they are plumbers, manufacturers or accountants. We also offer a lot of post go-live support, where we support the switchover training and assist with installations, set up VPN connections, define and set up process flows, configure system e-mailing, etc.

“The team’s motto – SMART – means we work to offer support that is specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and relevant, and timely,” she says. “We want the team to take the SMART approach to any ticket – whether the client is a one-man business or a very large enterprise.”

De Waal, who has headed the division since inception, believes a good employee experience helps drive a better customer experience. “Fusion is a fantastic company to work for, with a very nice culture of teamwork, facilitated by moving into modern new offices in Parkwood, Johannesburg. From their first interview, we look at support team members’ experience and preferences and what their career goals are. Some prefer doing complex troubleshooting, others might want to move into development or project management. I try to understand their preferences and strengths and allocate tickets to them in line with the work they enjoy. We strive to make sure the team members do what they enjoy and have an opportunity to grow within the company.

As the company grows, we will have more customers and users, so we aim to retain strong skills and grow the team,” she says.