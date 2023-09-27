Home

Industry news

Opinion

In depth
Newsletters

Surveys

Events

Webinars

Microsites

Jobs

Publications

Videos

About

Surveillance tech yields results for SAPS

By Staff Writer
27 Sep 2023
Police minister Bheki Cele. (Photograph by GCIS)

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is witnessing improvements in the use of technology-driven interventions to crack down on crime.

Police minister Bheki Cele yesterday briefed media on the policing tech success in the fight against crime. He said police are using this type of tech to curb kidnapping, cash-in-transit and other organised crime.

According to Cele, the use of the interception technology was passed by Parliament after SAPS approached the legislative body of government to have such processes approved.

“You’ll remember that Parliament of late has agreed and allowed the police to use some equipment of interception…this technology is helping a lot.”

Cele said he would not go into the specifics, only stating this is “good technology”

In May, SAPS was given the go-ahead to intercept cellular communications for mass-surveillance purposes.

This, afterjustice minister Ronald Lamola gazetted a five-year “certificate of exemption”, under RICA. The exemption grants the police the right to own what may otherwise be illegal devices intended for surveillance, such as keystroke recorders that attach to computers, as well as laser microphones and tiny video cameras.

Cele also noted SAPS is prioritising the use of drones to crack down on crime in some of the country’s hotspots, saying the police service has 13 drone pilots.

Some of these pilots have already been deployed to Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape, where the police service is using drones rather than having boots on the ground, he revealed.

Subscribe to Daily eNews
Error!
See also
Hardware Jul 20, 2023

SAPS uses illegal spy tech, claims DA

Hardware May 24, 2023

Police given power to intercept cellular communications

Hardware May 31, 2023

SAPS channels funds towards disputed gunshot tech

Cape Town advances digitally-driven law enforcement

Top ICT tenders: SITA calls for bespoke mining licensing system

Hardware Apr 4, 2023

Top ICT tenders: DPSA bypasses SITA